Elton John and Ed Sheeran tribute acts will visit Campbell River this fall!

Tribute to Ed Sheeran (Daniel East from the UK) and Epic Elton (Jeff Scott from Toronto) are coming to Campbell River’s Tidemark Theatre on Oct. 30 for a night of music and celebration, and you’re invited.

Which is a more appropriate song to celebrate all we’ve survived in the past year and a half: I’m Still Standing by Elton John, or Sing by Ed Sheeran? Why not both?

”Live entertainment was the first thing to shut down due to the pandemic, and so bringing it back is a huge part of feeling ‘back to normal.’ We want to create a fun, family-filled night of entertainment and have worked tirelessly over the last several months to make this tour happen,” says producer Forrest Jones from Countryfest Productions.

“We know its not really Ed Sheeran and Elton John, but Daniel East and Jeff Scott are both exceptionally talented men singing and performing with the nuances of the men they replicate. Sometimes we need to just get lost in ourselves, sing like fools at the top of our lungs and let our hair down — we really haven’t been able to do that. This is a chance to bring that joy back.”

Helping local charities like Campbell River PAWS

The Countryfest Ed Sheeran/Elton John Tribute is performing across Canada from Newfoundland to BC, and Jones is partnering with charities in each location to spread good cheer with free tickets that charities can raffle off or give to staff.

“As we tour this great country it’s not just about taking, but also trying to give a little something back,” he says.

In Campbell River, Jones has selected the Campbell River Partners for Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), which cares for lost and stray pets in the area.

“I love what this organization is all about,” Jones says.

Campbell River show already 50 per cent sold

“Campbell River has really taken to our event — we’re now way over 50 per cent sold and we haven’t even advertised a thing. It also happens to be our last show, so we think its going to be a very special sold-out kind of night with electric energy.

Visit www.tributetoedsheeran.com and www.epicelton.com for more information about the two performers. The Campbell River show happens Oct. 30 at the Tidemark Theatre. You can also catch the duo at the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay on Oct. 29, and a solo Tribute to Ed Sheeran performance at the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney on Oct. 28.

