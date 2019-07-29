Discover the benefits of indoor storage for your RV or boat

Indoor Storage Solutions in Campbell River is an expert in safely and securely storing your RV, boat or classic car during times of the year when you’re not using it.

Nowhere to keep your 45-foot motorhome, 28-foot boat, or classic car? The solution exists in an indoor, heated facility in Campbell River, B.C.

“This is where the world comes to play,” says Allan Edie, owner of Campbell River’s Indoor Storage Solutions. “We have clients from the USA, Europe, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Vancouver and Victoria. They appreciate the professional level of service and the comfort of knowing that their asset is safe.”

Here’s other reasons why storing your valued asset with Indoor Storage Solutions makes sense:

Expanded facility means more space Having recently added another 30,000 square feet of space, there’s now more than 120,000 sq. ft. of storage on site, just five blocks from the ocean for boaters and two minutes off the Inland Highway for R.V. and other vehicle users. Keeping watch on your property Not only does Indoor Storage Solutions have onsite management, their security system includes 24/7 surveillance cameras, gated outside fencing and bay-door locks, all providing multiple levels of security on site. You can rest assured knowing your asset is safe. Outdoor ravages a non-issue Even the best covers or tarps aren’t 100-per-cent effective and don’t totally prevent condensation from setting in the way an indoor facility can, Edie says. With a 20 per cent depreciation per year on some RVs and other units, having them inside a heated, secure facility can slow down the real physical wear and tear for our clients says Edie. Simple, affordable pricing With prices based on lineal feet of space required (and width, if your boat or RV is extra wide), it’s easy to calculate your storage rates – you can also take advantage of flexible payment options. Power is also available, as are discounted rates for six-month or one-year terms. Save yourself street parking problems If you’re concerned about the potential for getting ticketed parking your RV on the street, Indoor Storage Solutions offers a great option. Minimize your spring cleaning Storing your vehicles and boats in the place you intend to use them can save you transport costs and springtime cleaning hours/fees. Bulk storage for fleets Have a fleet of boats or other vehicles? Ask about your options to store them all here.

Reserve your space or find more information about how indoor storage can work for you by visiting indoorstoragesolutions.ca, calling 250-287-2557 or emailing them at crcshop@telus.net.