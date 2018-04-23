Community is at the heart of new insurance office

The HUB International team taking care of your insurance needs from Willow Point’s Timberline Village Plaza.

From first cars and first homes to business coverage and medical insurance for your dream vacation, your insurance broker helps you mark life’s milestones. Now, Willow Point residents can look after all their insurance needs right in their own neighbourhood, and it’s time to celebrate!

After a soft opening last year, HUB International’s newest Campbell River insurance office in Willow Point’s Timberline Village Plaza is marking its grand opening Saturday, May 5.

Join HUB for a barbecue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – all in support of the community’s Walk for Hearts, a fundraising walk in support of local heart patients Sunday, May 6. The HUB team has participated in the Walk for Hearts for eight years.

Visitors can also enter their name for door prizes in support of another community organization – beautiful flower baskets from the Campbell River Killer Whales swim club’s annual fundraiser.

Those community connections are at the heart of HUB’s Campbell River offices, says branch supervisor Michele Dybwad.

Second location to better serve area residents

Specializing in personal and business insurance, including home insurance, ICBC and private auto insurance, marine, boat recreational vehicle and ATV insurance, and travel medical insurance, HUB’s new location speaks to the amazing growth Campbell River has experienced.

“Most of Campbell River’s growth has been to the south end of the community and this lets us be closer to our customers,” says Dybwad, a third-generation insurance broker and lifelong Campbell River resident.

“We’re in the community, where people live, work and play,” she says, noting HUB also continues to serve clients from its existing downtown location at 1241 Ironwood St.

It’s those relationships that make the work so rewarding.

“Just getting to know such a cross-section of the community is fantastic, from the 20-year-old with his first new car to the senior downsizing into a new home. We help them rest easy knowing that if the worst happens, they’re going to be OK.”

Do you have the coverage you need?

Because insurance is something you rarely think about until you need it, it can become compartmentalized – auto insurance with one company, home insurance with another and recreational vehicles with still another.

Dybwad suggests taking the time periodically to review your insurance policies and needs, ensuring you have the coverage you need and also that you’re not over-paying for duplicated coverage.

And because the industry is evolving, coverage that once wasn’t available now may be, Dybwad notes. For example, protection against outside water damage is now possible, as is the opportunity to buy down your deductible for earthquake insurance.

To learn more or explore your insurance needs, visit the HUB International team at 103-803 Hilchey Rd., or call 778-336-9500. And don’t forget to come by for a hot dog Saturday, May 5!