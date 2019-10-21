You can find a delicious seafood feast at a number of local eateries in Campbell River. Photo by Bluetree Photography

Campbell River’s thriving culinary scene: top quality, fresh ingredients close at hand

Local chefs, fresh food suppliers upping their game to provide even greater quality

If you’ve been out to eat lately, you probably picked up on the exciting and collaborative vibe at local eateries.

Combining the farm-to-table and boat-to-table trends that have helped establish Vancouver Island as a culinary destination, Campbell River’s dining experiences have an authentic and distinctive Discovery Passage flavour that takes full advantage of the bounty of local waters and nearby farms.

With more than 40 restaurants featuring all types of cuisine from casual to fine dining, to international fare (beyond just great sushi!), there’s something on the menu for even the most discerning palate.

Variety – A hit with visitors and locals

In the mood for fish and chips or traditional pub food? There are more than 20 casual food options including iconic Crabby Bob’s Seafood, known for its freshly-caught crab. Craving a fine dining experience with out-of-town guests? Try the fresh and local menu options at Ox Chophouse, Harbour Grill, Quay West or Anglers at Dolphins Resort, all serving up their take on West Coast cuisine with a side of Campbell River hospitality.

Discover new flavours around Dogwood

If you’re looking for a change of pace for lunch or dinner, you’ll may have overlooked the a variety of sit-down or take-out choices that have popped up around the area of Dogwood Street and 2nd Avenue: from Whistlin’ Waffle or Potstickers N’ Curry Bar to the Fresh Start Bistro and Katie’s RiceBox in the Neighbourhood Plaza, there is something for everyone. And of course, you can always find delicious baked goodies at Steiner’s Bakery.

Unexpected Bonuses

The collaborative aspect of the culinary scene is an unexpected bonus that makes it easy to be a Campbell River culinary ambassador – even outside of the peak visitor season.

“One of the best ways to get a pulse on a community is to visit eateries that highlight local fishers, farmers and purveyors who work together to make sure our restaurants and chefs have what they need for their varied and delicious menus,” says Destination Campbell River executive director Kirsten Soder.

Visitors are also finding that local tap houses, breweries, diners and cafés are a treasure trove of local information and recommendations, too. Not all visitors will check in at the visitor centre, but everyone has to eat! Many restaurants understand the importance of encouraging their staff members to share personal knowledge about the area and other complementary businesses – a practice that often leads to repeat visits, and longer stays.

“Campbell River’s expanding food and beverage scene is one of many surprises that impress visitors to the area, and when locals continue to support these small businesses year-round, it keeps dollars in our communities, encourages social connections and increases the overall visitor experience,” Soder says.

Find more hidden gems about your community on the Destination Campbell River Facebook page.

*****

Destination Campbell River strives to align local ambassadors and tourism industry stakeholders to ensure how the community is represented to visitors (in person and online) is consistent with the brand promise: that we are a city nestled in nature, with all the comforts of home.

Do you run a local food business that visitors need to know about? To learn more about your tourism-related business becoming a Destination Campbell River stakeholder, register online, email campbellriver@destinationthink.com or call the Visitor Centre at 250-286-6901 Tuesday-Saturday.

We’re about to publish the 2020 Official Community Map and Discovery Guide. New and existing stakeholders who register between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 are eligible for early bird benefits like a free map and website listing!

 

Whether you’re looking for a casual meal, or a fine dining experience, Campbell River has many options for you to choose from. Photo by Bluetree Photography

Comments are closed

Previous story
Home renos? The experts you need, the prices you want are here!

Just Posted

SD72 unveils new logo designed by Curtis Wilson

‘It’s tremendous’ says school board trustee

Rotary adds purple window displays to annual polio awareness campaign

Pumpkin auction still a go for Oct. 29

Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports volunteer recruitment session planned

The Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports is a non-profit charitable society… Continue reading

Campbell River Search and Rescue to be called in to search for Kelly McLoed

If you come across a groundsearch team tomorrow, listen to them.

North Island candidates chime in on Indigenous rights

Should we adopt the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People into Canadian law?

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Environment Canada issues gale warnings for western Vancouver Island

Gale warnings in effect for most of Vancouver Island and west coast Mainland

BC Ferries crew member taken to hospital after getting struck by bow doors

Two sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay were cancelled

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement

A day before the election, poll shows Conservatives slightly ahead in popular vote: Ipsos

Voters can cast their ballot on Oct. 21

Canucks hang on for 3-2 win over Rangers in New York

Vancouver scores three times in first period

More beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

The food safety watchdog has been investigating possible E. coli 0157:H7

B.C. VIEWS: How to get the best deal on your ICBC car insurance

ICBC slowly being dragged into the 21st century

Most Read