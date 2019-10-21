Campbell River’s thriving culinary scene: top quality, fresh ingredients close at hand

You can find a delicious seafood feast at a number of local eateries in Campbell River. Photo by Bluetree Photography

If you’ve been out to eat lately, you probably picked up on the exciting and collaborative vibe at local eateries.

Combining the farm-to-table and boat-to-table trends that have helped establish Vancouver Island as a culinary destination, Campbell River’s dining experiences have an authentic and distinctive Discovery Passage flavour that takes full advantage of the bounty of local waters and nearby farms.

With more than 40 restaurants featuring all types of cuisine from casual to fine dining, to international fare (beyond just great sushi!), there’s something on the menu for even the most discerning palate.

Variety – A hit with visitors and locals

In the mood for fish and chips or traditional pub food? There are more than 20 casual food options including iconic Crabby Bob’s Seafood, known for its freshly-caught crab. Craving a fine dining experience with out-of-town guests? Try the fresh and local menu options at Ox Chophouse, Harbour Grill, Quay West or Anglers at Dolphins Resort, all serving up their take on West Coast cuisine with a side of Campbell River hospitality.

Discover new flavours around Dogwood

If you’re looking for a change of pace for lunch or dinner, you’ll may have overlooked the a variety of sit-down or take-out choices that have popped up around the area of Dogwood Street and 2nd Avenue: from Whistlin’ Waffle or Potstickers N’ Curry Bar to the Fresh Start Bistro and Katie’s RiceBox in the Neighbourhood Plaza, there is something for everyone. And of course, you can always find delicious baked goodies at Steiner’s Bakery.

Unexpected Bonuses

The collaborative aspect of the culinary scene is an unexpected bonus that makes it easy to be a Campbell River culinary ambassador – even outside of the peak visitor season.

“One of the best ways to get a pulse on a community is to visit eateries that highlight local fishers, farmers and purveyors who work together to make sure our restaurants and chefs have what they need for their varied and delicious menus,” says Destination Campbell River executive director Kirsten Soder.

Visitors are also finding that local tap houses, breweries, diners and cafés are a treasure trove of local information and recommendations, too. Not all visitors will check in at the visitor centre, but everyone has to eat! Many restaurants understand the importance of encouraging their staff members to share personal knowledge about the area and other complementary businesses – a practice that often leads to repeat visits, and longer stays.

“Campbell River’s expanding food and beverage scene is one of many surprises that impress visitors to the area, and when locals continue to support these small businesses year-round, it keeps dollars in our communities, encourages social connections and increases the overall visitor experience,” Soder says.

