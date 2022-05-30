Campbell River golf extravaganza and fundraiser starts Thursday!

Berwick by the Sea is sponsoring the event, and entering Team Berwick!

Your entry fee for the first annual Golf Extravaganza includes a power cart, lunch, snack, beverage, and the opportunity to win daily prizes. Lunch on June 3 is brought to you by Berwick by the Sea retirement community.

The Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce’s first annual Golf Extravaganza is happening this week!

June 2, 3, 4 or 5

Tee times: Between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Campbell River Golf & Country Club

Call to register: 250-287-4636

Proceeds will be shared with the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island in support of Q̓ʷalayu House

“Being good neighbours and supporting our community is a central part of The Berwick Way, so we’re proud to be sponsoring the Chamber’s first annual golf tournament,” says Callinda John, Community Relations Manager at Berwick by the Sea.

Berwick residents tee up for a great cause

A handful of Berwick residents are travelling up to Campbell River to participate in the Golf Extravaganza and support Q̓ʷalayu House. Golfers from Berwick Royal Oak and Berwick Parksville are making the trip north, and they get to enjoy a complimentary stay at Berwick by the Sea.

“All Berwick residents can take advantage of all-inclusive complimentary stays in guest suites at other Berwick locations. It’s part of being in the Berwick family,” Callinda says.

The brand new Berwick Parksville building is almost ready to welcome their first residents, but that didn’t stop Berwick by the Sea from extending an invitation to one future Berwick Parksville resident for a complimentary stay.

Celebrating 90 years of advocacy

The Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce Golf Extravaganza celebrates the Chamber’s 90 years of advocacy for business and community organizations. Each day highlights a different aspect of the community:

June 2: In celebration of Indigenous businesses

June 3: In celebration of resource industries

June 4: In celebration of tourism industries

June 5: In celebration of small businesses

Entry is $200 per person or $800 for a team of four, with proceeds shared with a different local nonprofit each year.

Berwick Retirement Communities are both locally and family owned offering flexible, upscale and affordable senior living options in a caring community.

