Art + Earth unite in Campbell River Festival

As generations of artists have shown, the arts and the environment share a natural connection. The possibilities of that connection are at the heart of the inaugural Art+Earth Festival.

Hosted by the Campbell River Arts Council, the Museum at Campbell River and Greenways Land Trust, the Festival runs from Sept. 20 to 22. Inclusive of many community partners, the Festival is a participatory celebration where art intersects and connects with nature. Various events are planned at venues throughout the city, before the Festival wraps up on Sunday September 22 (World Rivers Day) with the 15th annual Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House.

“Campbell River is perfectly positioned to take the lead on discussions around arts and the environment,” notes the Arts Council’s Ken Blackburn. “It’s a way to celebrate what we need to protect and raise people’s appreciation of this amazing area.”

Here’s a quick look at just some of what’s planned –

Sharon Kallis, who works with invasive species to create works of art that become ecological interventions, will create eco-art with the community from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday September 20 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Haig Brown House.

You can also join Kallis at Rivercity Stage, beginning at 6:30 pm Friday, when she’ll share stories and images of her work. She’ll be joined by award-winning Canadian environmental journalist and author Andrew Nikiforuk , who has written about energy, economics and the West for more than two decades. Donations will be accepted at the door.

Local driftwood artist Alex Witcombe will create pieces at the newly renovated Walter Morgan Studio (at Sybil Andrews Cottage) from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The City will officially open the Studio at 1 p.m. on Friday.

In the Love Letters to the Earth workshop, artist Jill Alison will explore how with mindfulness, meditation and writing we can deepen our relationship with the Earth. Two sessions are offered at Haig-Brown Heritage House – pre-register at starquillcreative@gmail.com for 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. sessions on either Friday or Saturday.

Underwater photographer Roger McDonell will present his work at the Museum at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Art Gallery Exhibition Launch Party for Rest Area & The Crummy Gallery happens from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Spirit Square and Campbell River Art Gallery, launching its fall exhibitions in a big way. Artists will be on-site, along with live music, food trucks and other refreshments, a Coffee and Crummy public space discussion and more in an event for everyone!

Hereditary Chief Wayne Bell from the Mamalilikulla Nation, who has taught Cedar Bark Weaving for 30 years in local schools, will introduce the world of cedar in a Friday afternoon workshop at Museum at Campbell River. (Register 250-287-3103.)

Photographer David Ellingsen presents excerpts from his series The Last Stand at the Museum at Campbell River throughout the festival. Ellingsen will talk about the exhibit on Saturday at 12:30 pm at the Museum.

Join Greenways Land Trust for three walks: A Beginner’s Guide to Native Plants explores the Beaver Lodge Lands Friday at 10 am (meet at the Rail Trail entrance near Hilchey); a second walk is planned for Saturday at 10 am and will explore Wildlife on the Campbell River (meet at the Logging Bridge on Campbell River Road); a Kingfisher Creek Interpretive Walk will go Sunday at 11:30 a.m. (meet at the Greenways Tent at Haig-Brown House).

Upcycle Your Old Tee, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bower Store + Studio with Bough & Antler. Bring an old t-shirt (light-coloured, 100% cotton, cotton/poly blend only) and transform it into something new with a Campbell River-inspired screen print. By donation to Greenways Land Trust – $5 suggested per tee.

“We really encourage people to get involved, even in a small way, to create a synergy over the three days of the festival,” Blackburn says.

For a full list of free and ticketed events, visit crarts.ca.