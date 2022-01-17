A Campbell River-inspired gift guide, made for winter!

Fine dining, seaside fish and chips or international favourites – no matter what you’re hungry for, you’ll find it in Campbell River! Blue Tree Photography / Courtesy Destination Campbell River

Storm season is fast approaching…this calls for hunkering down, cozying up, and of course, the occasional online shopping session.

Whether you’re in need of a weekend staycation or looking for a gift for an anniversary, birthday, or a new baby – we hope this guide inspires the gift-giver in you. With plenty of local businesses and operators offering their products and services year-round, there are so many great ways to spend your time and money supporting local.

STAY

As we enter into the winter season, we think it’s time for locals to get their much-deserved R&R in. For those wanting to go a little further afield and experience nature without sacrificing comfort, our region is host to dozens of incredible waterfront properties offering seclusion, luxury, and proximity to nature. Enjoy a cozy home base while you explore nearby Strathcona Park, walk the local trails and explore beaches. If you’re looking for winter fun, head up to Mount Washington for skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing and much more!

Dolphins Resort. From high-end relaxation to understated, cozy cottages, you’ll find your ideal winter getaway in the Campbell River region. Blue Tree Photography photo / Courtesy Destination Campbell River

The central north island is truly a goldmine of resorts, cottages, hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals that offer a front-row seat to the secluded beaches and hidden coves that sprinkle the coastline. Spanning high-end relaxation to understated, cozy accommodations – consider your next escape booked.

To browse our local premier accommodation packages, click here.

OUTDOORS

For the marine lover, Campbell River and the surrounding Discovery Islands offer a hub of opportunities for whale watching, ocean kayaking and diving enthusiasts. Quadra Island, Cortes Island and the outer Discovery Islands offer a mix of beaches, coves, rocky headlands and countless areas that are best experienced from the seat of a kayak or canoe. Treat yourself or a loved one to an experience to look forward to by booking a seat for the 2022 season.

In true west coast style, sport-fishing is also available all year long with savvy, certified guides who are keen to give you the experience of a lifetime. Though salmon tend to be the show-offs, other species such as steelhead are popular in this area. There are also opportunities to both crab and prawn in the surrounding seas.

If you’re more of a landlubber, enjoy one of the many winter wonderland activities to be found at Mount Cain and Mount Washington. Snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, tubing and snowmobiling are a few of the mountain pastimes that can be accessed whether you’re a seasoned vet, or a newbie looking to try something different. Gift a day pass, or make it a weekend of fresh powder and hot cocoa.

For the sporting types, golfing in Campbell River offers dense forests, sand traps, water holes, hidden surprises, and more for a taste of world-class golf with a dose of natural beauty. Set up a tee time, gift a membership, or make it a package deal for you and a loved one to enjoy.

Inspired yet?! Shop all your outdoor gift ideas here.

From whale watching and fishing to kayaking and mountain activities, you’re never far from outdoor adventure on the north Island! Michael Hack photo / Courtesy Destination Campbell River

DINE

Give the gift of great food. For a special occasion, anniversary, engagement, or just for the novelty of it – many of Campbell River’s fine dining establishments can be found seaside at some of our most decadent resorts. Enjoy stunning views of the Discovery Passage, sip local wines, and truly awaken your senses (if this is what you’re after).

Try something new or branch out into traditional and cultural dining at one of many international restaurants found locally. From Japanese and Thai to Indian and Italian, our downtown offers myriad options for any occasion or palate.

Perhaps you’re in the market for surf and turf? Whether it’s fish and chips prepared in a marina, or just-caught local seafood platters at a neighbourhood restaurant, there’s no shortage of ways to savour the delicacies of the Strathcona region. Trendy joints offer gift cards or impromptu reservations, while upscale eateries can even offer more exclusive or comprehensive packages.

Work up an appetite for all the delicious ways to celebrate, here.

