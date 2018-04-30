Mumtaz Chatur and Nasir Ladha welcome you to the 40th anniversary celebrations for Campbell River’s Royal Coachman Neighbourhood Pub.

40 years and growing strong: Royal Coachman marks a milestone

Prizes, giveaways, live music and more on tap for anniversary party Saturday, May 5!

Campbell River’s first neighbourhood pub is turning 40 and you’re invited to the party!

Founded in 1978, the Royal Coachman has undergone various improvements over the years – including a move across the street in 1988 when they outgrew with their original digs.

They brought with them the stained glass windows, the English-style bar and many of the other design features … plus many long-serving staff and patrons!

Another 30 years on, and the pub remains a favourite with regulars and visitors alike.

“We are so grateful for the support we’ve received from our Campbell River friends and neighbours over the years, and we hope you’ll come help us celebrate this milestone,” says Nasir Ladha, who owns the Coachman along with Mumtaz Chatur.

A Campbell River fixture

What has made the Royal Coachman such a long-lasting Campbell River fixture?

From the award-winning garden outside to the hand-hewn posts and beams inside, there’s the authenticity of the British-style pub, for sure – the grand central room is overhung by a soaring pitched ceiling, while the brick-hearthed fireplace anchors an inviting sunken seating area, ideal for a cozy dinner.

Since its last great milestone, the popular pub has added to its offerings, including the Mudslingers coffee shop, banquet room, executive meeting room and nearby liquor store, all holding to the British theme.

With local pours from Vancouver Island Brewery and Phillips Brewing and a deliciously diverse menu ranging from the classic shepherd’s pie to Thai Ginger Wraps, you know you’re in for a great meal and a good time.

Party time:

Your favourite Old English Pub turns 40 next weekend and you’re invited to come celebrate!

Saturday, May 5 brings live music with local favourites Block Party, plus prizes and giveaways throughout the night ($5 cover charge).

Keep the party going from May 1 to 7,when the Royal Coachman is also offering dinner specials where two can dine for $39.99.

The Royal Coachman serves guests from 11 a.m. to midnight during the week and til 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit them at 84 Dogwood Dr., learn more at theroyalcoachmaninn.com or follow them at Facebook!

