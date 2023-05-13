Campbell River’s Olivia Knowles re-signs with PHF’s Minnesota Whitecaps

After a rollercoaster ride of a 2022-23 season, including playing in the Premier Hockey Federation’s (PHF) Isobel Cup finals, Campbell River’s Olivia Knowles is staying put.

A free agent after signing with Minnesota for her rookie campaign, Knowles signed a two-year contract with the Whitecaps during the first week of the PHF’s free agent period.

Knowles, the all-time leader in games played at the University of Minnesota, says, given the finals run the team had this season, re-signing with the Whitecaps is special as she looks forward with her career.

“I’m very happy and honored to have re-signed with the Minnesota Whitecaps,” said Knowles. “The ‘State of Hockey’ is a very supportive community. I feel really strong and healthy heading into next season.”

Knowles was a stalwart on defence for the Whitecaps, who began the year with just two wins from their first seven games before embarking on a stretch where they won eight out of 10 contests in December and January. Finishing the month of March winless, they snuck into the fourth and final playoff spot in the PHF ladder. For the regular season, Knowles had a goal and two assists along with 20 penalty minutes, good for fifth among Whitecaps defenders.

The Whitecaps then upset the top-seeded and league regular-season champions Boston Pride in a two-game series sweep, before falling to the Toronto Six in the final in overtime, on a goal by Geraldine Heaney.

Knowles had an assist and five blocked shots in the run to the Isobel Cup finals. She says that the playoff run is something that gave her extra incentive to continue her professional career with the Whitecaps.

“As a team, we saw glimpses of what we’re capable of last year,” said Knowles, “but we still have so much potential to tap into which makes me very excited to be with the organization for another couple years.”

