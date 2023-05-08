Quadra RCMP are searching for an alleged boat thief, who, in a twist resembling Cinderella, left their shoe behind. Photo Courtesy Quadra Island RCMP

Something only seen in fairy tales, sort of: Quadra Island Report May 01-07

Suspected boat thief leaves boot behind, invoking something out of Cinderella.

Abandoned 911

In the very early hours of May 1, Quadra RCMP received an abandoned 911 from an angry tenant. The complainant advised the he was actively moving out at 2:30 a.m. and had a verbal dispute with the landlady’s daughter. After further investigation, it was determined that nothing criminal had occurred and both parties stayed separated. The tenant was able to finish his move without issue.

Attempted boat theft caused a Cinderella bandit to lose their shoe

On May 1, Quadra RCMP received a report of a break and enter/attempted boat theft in the Heriot Bay area. The complainant advised sometime in the last ten days, someone broke into his shed and stole a broken generator and some rope. The individual then tried to steal the complainant’s boat, but was unsuccessful due to the steep terrain. While in the frantic process of attempting to steal the boat, the culprit fled leaving his long-johns and one sole green boot. Police are attempting to find the culprit, and give them their abandoned boot.

Motor vehicle accident

In the evening of May 1, Quadra RCMP were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Heriot Bay Road. Officers arrived on scene and observed that the vehicle had hit a hydro pole. The driver was sober and cooperative and the incident appeared to be caused by human error. The driver had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Possible squatters

On May 5, Quadra RCMP received a request to check on possible squatters at a property in the Bold Point area. Officers attended and thoroughly patrolled the area and were unable to confirm any evidence of any squatters. Complainant updated.

Shots heard

In the evening of May 6, Quadra RCMP received a report of shots heard somewhere in the area of Milton Road in Quathiaski Cove. The complainant advised that they heard at least 7 shots, possibly from a rifle. Surrounding neighbours advised they had heard closer to 15 shots. Officers patrolled but were unable to find the culprit.




