Saanich Peninsula Legion president Mary Truttman presents a cheque for $15,000 to Brian Alexander (left) and Rod Hughes (right) from Legion Manor Victoria on Jan. 6, part of the $90,000 raised by the 2017 poppy campaign. (Hugo Wong/News Staff) Saanich Peninsula Legion president Mary Truttman presents a cheque for $15,000 to Brian Alexander (left) and Rod Hughes (right) from Legion Manor Victoria on Jan. 6, part of the $90,000 raised by the 2017 poppy campaign. (Hugo Wong/News Staff)

Local Legion makes donation

Hugo Wong

News Staff

Previous story
City of Campbell River staff: Cheviot Road safety can’t be addressed until drainage is fixed

Just Posted

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

‘Heavy-handed’ Campbell River bylaw amendment to get ‘tweaks’ before being passed

City looks to control invasives and noxious weeds by holding property owners accountable

Campbell River family thrown into momentary confusion during Hawaiian missile scare

It started out as a normal day. Well, a normal day on… Continue reading

VIDEO: Campbell River Search and Rescue volunteers train in the snow

Campbell River Search and Rescue volunteers took some alpine training with Island… Continue reading

City of Campbell River wants its share of cannabis tax money

City forecasts increase costs due to marijuana legalization, needs money to deal with those

Did you get Hitched in Courtenay on Sunday?

The first annual wedding show saw big crowds and included two fashion shows

Trump aces mental aptitude test designed by Canadian immigrant

“This is a good example, I think, that will be helpful to change views about immigration. And maybe for Mr. Trump himself to consider immigrants as contributors to advancing science, advancing our societies.”

Rival Koreas agree to form first unified Olympic team

The rival Koreas took major steps toward reducing their bitter animosity

Canada, U.S. lead call for sanctions against North Korea

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting in Vancouver to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announces engagement

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh engaged to clothing designer Gurkiran Kaur

Hijab-cutting case highlights ethical issues with putting kids in spotlight

A Toronto police investigation has concluded a girl’s hijab was not cut by a scissors-wielding man as she walked to school

Change in politics, society on sexual misconduct ‘not fast enough,’ says Trudeau

Trudeau says society still lagging behind the systemic changes he is trying to make when it comes to preventing and responding to sexual harassment

Bank of Canada to make interest rate decision today

Economists widely believe that based on the economic environment, it’s likely interest rates will rise today

Most Read