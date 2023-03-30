“PRINCE Again” tribute plays at Tidemark Theatre Sept. 28

Very few artists are more legendary than Prince. When he left us in 2016, millions mourned his untimely passing. However, this iconic multi-instrumental musical savant will never be forgotten. His inimitable musical styling, stage presence and undeniable genius remain imprinted upon hearts and minds. Prince’s hits smashed the Billboard Charts and created memories for generations.

This will be the first time the show, entitled “Prince Again” will be playing at the Tidemark Theatre, and the first time the tribute show to the legendary artist will be playing in the province of B.C. as well.

“We’re looking forward to presenting this amazing tribute to a legendary artist for the first time in B.C.,” said concert promoter Rob Warwick. “Very rarely, if ever do you see a tribute to Prince.”

Whether you are a long-time fan or newly acquainted with his catalogue PRINCE AGAIN: A TRIBUTE TO PRINCE is your must-see performance. This spot-on tribute delivers such unforgettable hits as “Little Red Corvette”, “1999”, “Kiss”, “Cream”, “Diamonds & Pearls”, “I Wanna Be Your Lover” and the hallmark “Purple Rain”.

PRINCE AGAIN: A TRIBUTE TO PRINCE pays homage to the legend, busting out all his top numbers with perfect dance moves and stagecraft. So, don your “Raspberry Beret” and get ready to party, revisiting memories and making new ones as this tribute re-creates the sensational spectacle that was PRINCE.

Tickets are $49.50, and are available at the Tidemark Theatre box office or you can charge by phone at 250-287-7465. You can also order online at www.tidemarktheatre.com

Arts and EntertainmentCampbell RiverTidemark Theatre