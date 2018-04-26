Chinook salmon smolts released into a net pen and soon their migration will begin.

Smolts growing in pens at Campbell River wharves will be released soon

  • Apr. 26, 2018 2:30 p.m.
  • Life

By Don Daniels

For the past number of years local fishing guide Harry MacDonald has kept me posted that the little salmon are here and will soon be released.

Rick Hackinen, along with some of the Campbell River and District members of the Fish Guiding Association, worked through the wind and rain to assist the Quinsam Hatchery staff in delivering Chinook salmon smolts into a grow-out pen at Discovery Harbour Marina. The Tyee Club tends another pen at Fishermans Wharf and another pen is at Hidden Harbour.

The smolts will be released soon and they will begin their migration north. The contract professional fishing guides, who have wintered in Campbell River, have gone up north to start things going before the staff and guests arrive. Meanwhile, the guides who work in lodges close to Campbell River usually start in June. In some fishing areas outside our local area 13, some lodge owners, guides and recreational anglers have some concerns. Regulations can change at a moment’s notice but it will be a wait and see as the new salmon fishing season gets underway in the weeks ahead.

In the month of April, it has been a challenge to get out fishing but a few days of nice weather saw some getting out to the Hump and Shelter Point and some have had good success setting out crab traps and enjoying a few hours on the water. I get a chance to drive to Sayward twice a week and the Salmon River is high and coloured and definitely the top end has changed and new pools will start to develop over time. The Salmon River has always been a great river to fish with spinning gear or on the fly. Further north, the Nimpkish can be a river that you can spend some time at and enjoy. It caters to the those after steelies or catch-and-release trout. Both rivers have big trout and the action can certainly tire you out.

I have one more fly-tying session this Sunday at the Library in Campbell River starting at 1 p.m. and its free and open to the public. I will have some fly giveaways and Bill McDonald was kind enough to donate some vise stands and I will draw the names of the winners before we finish at 3 p.m.

Last time we got together a gentleman brought a box of flys but he said they didn’t catch any fish and he needed some help. By looking at the patterns, he had I knew where he bought them and I explained that he had bright coloured patterns and that they were made outside Canada.

I carry many fly patterns with me and you get to know what works when. The fun for me is trial and error. I experiment with patterns that maybe can catch me a fish. Here are some patterns that you should think about using and by no means is this a complete list: Clouser Minnow, Woolly Bugger, Elk Hair Caddis, Adams Royal Coachman Gnat, Muddler Minnow Gold, Ribbed Hares, Ear Nymph, Copper John, Prince Nymph and Black Ant. I didn’t mention Egg Fly but I really think it’s not a fly.

Previous story
Refuge Cove: The social centre of the Sound
Next story
Cabernet Sauvignon – Is just as amazing in red blends!

Just Posted

Nursing graduates coming to work at Comox Valley, Campbell River hospitals

Twenty-two casual and temporary nurses will be hired

Campbell River tattoo shop does flash tattoo fundraiser for the John Howard Society

Blade and Sparrow Tattoo recently hosted a fundraiser for the Foundry, Campbell… Continue reading

Strathcona Community Health Network launches wide-reaching, in-depth housing study

Before the housing crisis can be dealt with, we have to know the reasons behind it, says coordinator

Saratoga Speedway celebrates its 50th opening night of racing May 5

In 1968 the central Vancouver Island communities and business came together to… Continue reading

A true beauty of a performance

Standing room only at Carihi’s Beauty and the Beast

VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Matt Johnson says televised water stunt was closest he’s come to death

Been a long day? Here’s cute puppies in training

Group is training next batch of assistance dogs at Vancouver International Airport

B.C. skydiver lands safely after cutting away main chute

Greater Victoria emergency services called after witnesses saw spiralling chute

Elderly man who went missing from a BC Ferry still hasn’t been found

Delta Police investigation has deemed incident non-suspicious in nature

78 Mexican farmworkers displaced after fire tears through building on B.C. farm

Flames broke out Thursday morning in building that housed up to 80 workers at Abbotsford farm

Cartoonist captures public mood following Toronto, Humboldt tragedies

Cartoonist said he was trying to find a bit of positivity with an image that has garnered attention

Whitecaps host against Real Salt Lake looking to snap 3-game losing streak

Ending their losing streak is all the Whitecaps care about when they host Salt Lake in Vancouver

Montreal Habs goalie Carey Price stops by B.C. hometown for rodeo

Famous goaltender tries to blend in with the crowd at first BCRA-santioned event of the season

B.C. pharmacist pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge

Joelle Mbamy was handed $1k fine, on top of $5k fine already imposed, and 10-year animal prohibition

Most Read