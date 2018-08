A big component of any Highland Games event like the Campbell River Highland Gathering Aug. 10-12 is the Heavy Games competition.

This is the traditional strength events like quintessential tossing the caber and putting (or throwing) the stone and many others. Resembling Olympic sports in many ways they often use basic equipment and involve sheer guts and determination.

Here is a video sampler of some of the events in the Campbell River Highland Gathering’s Heavy Games.