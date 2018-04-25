Campbell River residents are encouraged to drop off electronics and other items to London Drugs’ Recycling Roundup on Saturday, April 28. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Recycling Roundup set to divert more waste from Campbell River landfill

  Apr. 25, 2018
  • Life

London Drugs is hosting a Recycling Roundup event on Saturday at its Mariner Square location.

The event encourages Campbell River residents to responsibly recycle old household goods at the end of their usable life, reducing the amount of waste going to the landfill.

“It is a great opportunity for spring cleaning. Residents can bring a variety of unwanted items for recycling rather than throwing them away,” says Shelley Osachuk, Store Manager at the Campbell River London Drugs location. “Together with the help of Campbell River residents, we can divert thousands of pounds of materials from the landfill through this event.”

The Mariner Square London Drugs recently celebrated a 96.01 per cent waste diversion rate through their own in-store recycling strategies.

Residents are invited to drop off any of the following items at the London Drugs located at 1400 Dogwood Street, on Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Electronic (TVs, VCRs, printers, computers, monitors, etc)

· Electrical items, tools, hair appliances

· Small appliances (large appliances not accepted)

· Non-food related Styrofoam

· Cell phones, PDA and rechargeable batteries

· Alkaline Batteries

· Compact Fluorescent Bulbs (CFL’s) and fluorescent light tubes up to 4-foot lengths

· Disposable cameras

· Metal film canisters

· Ink jet cartridges and laser cartridges

· Plastic bags

The Recycling Roundup is the first event of the London Drugs Recycling Tour. Stores across Western Canada will be hosting events throughout April, May and June. A full schedule of events can be found at https://greendeal.ca/green-events.

