Hospital unit clerks bring specialized office administration skills to hospitals, medicaloffices and health care facilities.

NIC’s Hospital Unit Clerk training opens doors

  Aug. 7, 2018
  • Life

NIC graduate Casey Oxley is combining her office experience with a passion for helping people, thanks to NIC’s Hospital Unit Clerk program.

“I’d looked a number of different health care programs,” she said. “I had office experience and this career path combined those two.”

Hospital unit clerks provide administrative support to medical units in hospitals and other health care facilities, including answering phones, making appointments and transcribing physicians’ orders.

“It’s an essential role in the health care team,” said the program instructor Laura Hickey.

The program focuses on the communication and terminology used in health units and medical offices. The terminology training, in particular, is key to being successful in the workforce, said Oxley.

“Each unit or office does things differently, but learning the terminology lets you speak the language,” she said. “It lets you jump in, learn the processes of that office or unit and get to work.”

For Oxley, the work is challenging and rewarding.

“I’d highly recommend it if you’re interested in health care and also want to do that kind of office administration role,” she said.

Seats are open this September. For more information on NIC’s Hospital Unit Clerk certificate, visit www.nic.bc.ca/continuing-education/continuing-education-programs.

