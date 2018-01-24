Meetings to foster a One World meditation and chanting gather

The Unitarian Fellowship and Comox United Church are inviting everyone to a planning meeting to consider initiating a regularly scheduled One World Meditation and Chanting gathering.

These two congregations have been hosting a monthly Taize service for four and half years. They are now looking for input on how a contemplative service could best meet the needs of the larger, diverse community of the Comox Valley and beyond.

In this time of global uncertainty and unrest, people have been expressing a desire for group meditative space for healing and wholeness. The Taize silent atmosphere has been one way to meet that need for those with a Christian orientation.

The planning meeting will explore ways to create a quiet, focused unity that incorporates chants and readings from diverse faith traditions. With this inclusive content, the objective is to transform the present Taize service into a One World Meditation and Chanting gathering.

The first planning session will be held at 5:45 pm after the regular 5:00 Taize service on January 27, 2018, at the Comox United Church, 250 Beach Street, Comox. For more information call Arlene at 890-3671 or Peggy at 871-1540.