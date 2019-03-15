Inspired Style with Kyla Decker

Story by Katherine Suna Photography by Izabel Kazenbroot-Guppy

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Kyla Decker arrives at the clinic looking stylish in her new, blush-pink raincoat, and we agree that having a coloured rain jacket is essential for our dark and rainy winters. After drying off from the rain, we settle in, and begin discussing how Kyla went from graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Victoria to becoming clinical director at Renu Laser and Skin Care Centre.

“My dad wanted to branch out from his medical practice as a family practitioner into aesthetics. He asked If I wanted to get into the business with him, and now we have been practising for a combined 15 years,” explains Kyla.

It’s hard not to notice how radiant Kyla’s skin is.

“I have always been into skincare and skin health. I’ve practised the full skin regime of washing your face, and using toner and moisturizer since grade 9. I love that I now get to educate my clients on skincare too.”

Showing me one of her one of her go-to products, she says, “I don’t wear foundation, instead I wear a powdered sunscreen and put it on every morning. Sunscreen is so important! It’s easier to prevent sun damage than to fix it later down the road.”

In addition to using sunscreen everyday, she says, photorejuvenation is also important: “I think everyone who is a candidate for the treatment should have it once a year. It gets rid of all the reds and browns that most of us have, and it makes your skin just glow.”

Kyla’s love of fashion became evident as she displayed outfit options for the photo shoot. In discussing style, Kyla confesses she tends to be an “emotional dresser.”

“If I’m tired or not feeling the best, I like to dress cosy. If I’m feeling vibrant and everything is great, I will dress up. I don’t particularly follow every trend. I tend to choose what works best for me. I’m more classic with a twist.”

Outside of work, Kyla runs, hikes and takes spin classes.

“I also love to go camping, and do other outdoor adventures with my husband and two young daughters.”

Kyla is very close to her family, and asked about her future, she points out how lucky she is to have a good work/life balance at the moment.

“I want to have time with my family. We are a very close family, with my dad being the physician here at the clinic. My mom is a nurse at Brentwood. And I try to savour the moments I have with the kids — the cuddles, books and the ‘I love you’s.’”

Being a good role model to her children is very important to Kyla, who sometimes gets asked how she explains to her girls what she does at work.

“We talk about it as skin health, and why it’s important for people to care for it. You can be a strong woman, a strong mom — beautiful from the inside and out! You can also take care of yourself. It’s not a bad thing. It’s also important to have kindness and empathy towards other girls/women, and try to accept that everyone is different in how they feel beauty looks to them.”

FASHION

Go-to outfit: Jeans, T-shirt and booties.

All-time favourite piece: Soia and Kyo brown leather jacket.

Currently coveting: “Blazers — loving them!”

Favourite day bag: “My mom bought me a classic Coach bag that I love.”

Favourite Jewellery Piece or Designer: “I have a slight obsession with Leah Alexandra Jewellery.”

Fashion Obsession: “Jewellery!”

Accessory you spend the most money on: “Just bought myself diamond studs for my 40th.”

Three items always found in your purse: Sunblock, lip gloss and phone.

Favourite watch: “Love my Cluse watch for when I’m feeling fancy (although the price tag isn’t fancy) and I just got an Apple watch for exercising and everyday, and I’m loving it!”

Steal of a deal: “Pink RAINS jacket on sale for $50 at Plenty.”

BEAUTY

Necessary indulgence: “Some might say not necessary, but I love my Botox!”

Favourite Skin Care Product: “I love my ZO Skin Care products.”

Scent: “I slather myself in coconut and vanilla — I’m sure I smell like candy!”

Must-have hair product: Dry Shampoo — Milkshake Lifestyling.

Beauty secret: Photorejuvenation treatments.

Favourite lip product: “I love our Glo Skin Beauty lip glosses — not too sticky but stays on for a decent amount of time.”

Hair Salon: Renee at Copper and Ash.

Favourite makeup-brand: Glo Skin Beauty.

Three products you travel with daily: Colorscience Sunforgettable Loose Mineral Sunscreen, light pink lip gloss and water!

Life

Favourite local restaurant or cafe: “Bru-Go’s in Mill Bay. The best soup!”

Favourite Cocktail/Wine: “I love wine but I’m a sucker for a good Old Fashioned.”

Favourite music: “Total country girl at heart.”

Favourite Flower: “Peony…wish they were in season longer!”

Favourite city to visit: “I loved Cusco in Peru and Buenos Aires in Argentina.”

Favourite Hotel: “I love the Oak Bay Beach Hotel in Victoria (love the pools!).”

Favourite App: “Spotify playlists for running!”

Favourite place in the whole world: “Snuggled up with my girls and chatting about their days.”

Favourite thing to do in your free time: “I like to start the day with a run then have a yummy lunch and pick up my girls from school.”

What’s your dream vacation: “I like doing activities on vacations (along with relaxing) and really want to go on a bike/hike trip in Paris or Italy.”

Favourite thing to do on a self- care day: “I feel it’s so important to take time to recharge and exercise. A day at the spa with friends never hurts!”

A unique quirk that makes you YOU: “I talk to myself a lot!”

READING MATERIAL

What do you read online for style or inspo: “I’m a bit old school and love a good magazine or book I can cosy up with and flip through the pages.”

Coffee table book: Strong Is the New Pretty, A Celebration of Girls Being Themselves by Kate T. Parker.

Last great read: Becoming by Michelle Obama.

Book currently reading: “Land of Stories with my girls.”