Fashion Fridays: Travelling with style this summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday is all about finding an outfit when you’re travelling this summer.

Canadian stylist Kim XO Applet helps you find the perfect outfit that might seem impossible at first, but not to worry she has some solutions for you.

The kids are out of school, you’re planning a family vacation and summer is the time to travel. Now, what are the options you can wear while travelling when you hit the road or the air this season?

Kim XO will provide style ideas for those of you who run a little hot while travelling and some concepts for those who are always a bit chilly.

Starting with the number one travel look is comfy, classy and versatile. Kim will show you how to achieve and more in her latest Fashion Friday video.

Watch the episode now.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed it:

Fashion Fridays: Seven essential shoes for summer

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lia Crowe’s Inspired Style with Kerstin Greiner

Just Posted

City of Campbell River announces 2019 CR Live Streets lineup

Evening event series runs five Wednesdays in a row, starting July 17

Campbell River gymnasts become 2019 Island Champions

The Island Championships where held June 15/16 in Nanaimo this year and… Continue reading

Grassroots charity that provides smoothies to homeless people celebrates healing in Campbell River

Health With a Heart held all-ages dance at Spirit Square

Campbell River’s Jacob Koomen returns from his last 400-km charity ride

The Ride 2 Survive from Kelowna to Delta has ended after 15 years. What’s next for the 71 year-old?

Learn about North Island native plants in the Campbell River Museum’s garden

The Museum at Campbell River invites you to join its Heritage Interpreters… Continue reading

VIDEO: Mother bear saves cubs in B.C. lake

Video shows mother rescuing one from drowning.

Carjacking spree results in police pursuits, three arrests in southeastern B.C.

All three individuals face many criminal code charges

Family pet killed by raccoons in B.C. park

City of Trail posts warning signs after dog mauled on morning walk

WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

VIDEO: Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

Three more earthquakes recorded off B.C.

No tsunami or damage reported after the aftershocks near Bella Bella, Port Hardy and Haida Gwaii

MP says ‘pleasant persistence’ pays off

Rachel Blaney looks back at first term in office

Northern B.C. federal Conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift

Party says they stand behind Claire Rattée 100 per cent

Pro-life bus shelter ads draw ire in downtown Victoria

Advertisements for Birthright Victoria spark outrage from Access Birth Control

Most Read