Develop your capacity to connect with nature at Miracle Beach Provincial Park

  • Aug. 16, 2018 2:30 p.m.
  • Life

Do you love trees and would like to develop your natural senses to connect with Nature?

If so, you are invited to attend a free, 1.5 – 2 hour event at Miracle Beach Provincial Park on Sunday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m.

Co-facilitators Richard Hart and Sharon McCann will guide you through ancient exercises to slow down and experience subtle interactions with trees. Hart is a retired teacher and Spiritual Ecologist who has given several popular nature workshops for Elder College. Sharon McCann is a counsellor, hypnotherapist and author of Sacred Trees, Sacred People of the Pacific Northwest.

Did you know that science is beginning to discover the next level of conscious awareness of our interconnectivity with nature?

According to the HeartMath Institute: “New research is suggesting that Earth’s magnetic fields carry biologically relevant information that connects all living systems and helps to synchronize, energize and support the interconnection of all these systems. In the past couple of years, our scientists have become especially interested in the role trees play in this discovery…. We also will be conducting experiments to see if and how trees respond to human emotions, along the lines of what has been demonstrated with plants.”

Registration is required. Call Sharon at 250-703-3724 or email sharonmccann@telus.net. Upon registering, you will be informed about the location at the park.

