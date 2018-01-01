Celebrate the New Year with an icy plunge into the ocean

People ran head long into the ocean with shouts of joy and screams of shock today at Saratoga Beach for the annual Polar Plunge.

 

After a quick dip in the water the swimmers warmed up around bonfires. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

For many it is a mad rush in and out of the icy water at the annual Polar Plunge. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

