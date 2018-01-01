Celebrate the New Year with an icy plunge into the ocean

People ran head long into the ocean with shouts of joy and screams of shock today at Saratoga Beach for the annual Polar Plunge.
People ran head long into the ocean with shouts of joy and…
A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention
Hundreds fill Willows park in ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family
"The first principal we need to operate on is that every one…
Yesterday afternoon the Campbell River Fire Department responded to reports of a…
Alberta’s carbon tax jumped on New Year’s Day, but the province’s NDP government maintains the tax played a vital role in Alberta’s improving economic outlook
2018 is being called a battleground in a New Year’s Day Statement from Grand Chief Stewart Phillip
‘It’s a tie!’: Toronto welcomes two New Year’s babies born at midnight
A prominent UK CEO and Canadian pilot were victims of Australia seaplane crash
BC Hydro still working to restore electricity to 3,000 following ice storms
10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash
It’s a girl! The BC Government announces B.C.’s first baby of 2018 was born in Surrey
New Yorkers, celebrity entertainers and tourists from around the world packed a frigid Times Square to mark the start of 2018
