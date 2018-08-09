Below: Some of the carvings were made from several logs, but this dragon took several pieces.

Carvers work wooden wonders at Brown’s Bay

Weekend offers people a chance to get close look at how carvers work

  • Aug. 9, 2018 6:00 a.m.
  • Life

Brown’s Bay Resort played host to carvers making wonders out of wood this past weekend.

The resort has been holding this carving exhibition for the past few years. It’s a way in part for people who might have missed the carving competition earlier this year at Willow Point in Campbell River to get a look up close at how carvers produced their works of art.

RELATED STORY: Winners announced in power carving competition

The carvers typically come from around Vancouver Island, and many have won carving events all across B.C. The event takes place over two days at the resort.

The resort has also been holding carving event the same weekend as its annual luau in support of Cameryn’s Cause for Kids, where they typically have brought in between $5,000 and $9,500 each year for the seven years they had held the fundraiser. Cameryn’s Cause for Kids helps local families financially during a child’s health crisis.

 

Right: This horse’s head was one of several creatures.

You can’t go wrong with salmon in this area. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
The Back and Forth Paddle has become a tradition in annual Campbell River paddling event

Just Posted

