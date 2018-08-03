Campbell River cadet is top cadet at Albert Head

Lieutenant-Colonel Tami Marchinko (left) presents the Top Cadet award to Campbell River’s Isabelle Laurin (right) at the General Training Course Graduation Parade on Aug. 3. Photo by Captain Morgan Arnott, Unit Public Affairs Representative

This summer was filled with new challenges and experiences for Cadet Isabelle Laurin from 363 Captain Brian Barker Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Campbell River as she completed the two-week General Training Course at Albert Head Cadet Training Centre.

Her impressive performance on the course saw her being awarded with Top Cadet of Flight 1 at the Training Centre.

This two-week General Training Course provides cadets who have recently joined the Cadet Program an introductory summer training experience where they will participate in a variety of activities from each specialty, to include Drill and Ceremonial, Music, Marksmanship, Aviation, Aerodrome Operations, Aircraft Manufacturing and Maintenance, Aerospace, and Aircrew Survival.

When asked about what she enjoyed most about her course, Laurin said, “while I enjoyed the entire course, I really enjoyed the trip to visit the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia and learning about how our government works and I cannot wait to return next summer!”

There were approximately 160 cadets completing the General Training course at Albert Head Cadet Training Centre alongside Laurin.

Albert Head Cadet Training Centre (CTC) strives to offer programs to youth aged 12 to 18 that are challenging and will help them acquire new learning experiences. Albert Head strives to foster and encourage team spirit, mutual assistance, comradeship and physical fitness in a safe and fulfilling climate. Each summer, approximately 900 course cadets and 70 staff cadets attend Albert Head CTC where a broad array of training is offered specializing in basic aviation technology and aerospace, music, survival, as well as fitness and sports instructor courses.

The cadet program is open to all youth between the ages of 12-18 years old with a focus on leadership, citizenship and healthy living. If you are ready for the challenge, visit www.cadets.ca and click on “Find Us” and visit our Facebook page to see their adventures! www.facebook.com/BCCadets