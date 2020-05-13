Boulevard Interview with Blaise MacDonald

Our Publisher Mario Gedicke took some time to interview Blaise MacDonald about Covid 19 and the changes he had to implement to keep his clients happy.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Blaise MacDonald makes adjustments during COVID-19 to assist his clients
Our Publisher Mario Gedicke took some time to interview Blaise MacDonald about Covid 19 and the changes he had to implement to keep his clients happy.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs
Group hopes to raise $250,000 for local relief
Despite the pandemic, Kyuquot First Nation will continue with its annual food fish distribution for members dispersed outside traditional lands
Federal government aid could go further, Blaney explains
“Be Like Logger Mike – Stay Strong, Campbell River”
Warning comes ahead of May long weekend
In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading
It’s not yet known how much immunity antibodies can offer
Visitors advised to follow physical distancing protocols as day use returns to selected parks May 14
Messaging over non-medical mask wearing has shifted over the course of pandemic
The derailment, which occured in Feb. 2019, killed three crew members
Between April 29 and April 30, approximately 24 chickens were stolen from Hope Farm Healing Centre
Despite the pandemic, Kyuquot First Nation will continue with its annual food fish distribution for members dispersed outside traditional lands
Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs
Two people involved, one man recovered with hypothermia
VIDEO: Our daily video preview returns to get you caught up on what’s happening
After a quick break in Greater Victoria, driver returns to find his bus gone
Testing will help inform public health decisions to protect the health of Canadians.
Cedar Elementary spreads positivity at Campbell River Hospital