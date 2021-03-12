Woofy’s gets fresh with Fresh Fetch!

This week in the Woofy’s TV newsroom: hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola are joined by Markella from Fresh Fetch – local leaders in fresh, local, whole nutrition for your four-legged family members.

“Coastal Canine Blend is a whole food natural supplement and nutritional blend that’s packed full of fresh veggies and provides tonnes of nutritional value for your dog,” Markella explains.

Just what kind of benefits?

“Everything from digestive health to improving the immune system, joint health and reducing inflammation – help for skin, coat, heart and overall well being. It’s human-grade real food for your dog and it complements any dry, raw or cooked meal.”

And there’s even more in the works!

“Fresh Fetch is excited to be working with Walcan Seafood on Quadra Island. We’ve got our whole frozen herring that is amazing and there’s going to be three new fish products heading out to the shelves really soon, so stay tuned!”

Just where will you find Fresh Fetch products? Simply head to the freezer aisle of your closest Woofy’s location!

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, curbside and home delivery is available – check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

LifePets