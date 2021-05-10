These pet food toppers make it easy to add raw

Want to boost pet nutrition? Entice a picky eater? Boost mealtime excitement?

Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola, hosts of Black Press Media’s Impress Woofy’s TV, share what you need to know about Stella & Chewy’s, makers of a wide variety of quality pet food toppers and recipes to make mealtime more exciting.

Freeze-dried raw toppers are a convenient, economical way to add raw nutrition to your pet’s diet and give them the benefits of raw, such as healthy teeth and gums, healthy digestion, vibrant skin and coat, stamina and vitality.

Meal Mixers make it simple to add the irresistible taste of raw – just add a scoop to your dog’s bowl and serve! Bags include 95 per cent meat, organs or bone and are available in a wide variety of recipes. Even better, all toppers are made with responsibly sourced meats and the highest-quality ingredients.

Marie’s Magical Dinner Dust is a freeze-dried powdered raw with an easy-pour spout to sprinkle on your dog’s food with love.

But Fido doesn’t get all the fun … they even make recipes just for cats.

Pick up a bag today to get the taste your pets crave and the nutrition they need!

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, curbside and home delivery is available – check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

