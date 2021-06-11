Hurrah for raw!

Why is Mandy in the freezer again?

The co-host of Black Press Media’s Impress Woofy’s TV is chatting with Darrin from Iron Will Raw to learn more about the benefits of feeding pets a raw diet!

In addition to being naturally digestible, a raw diet helps pets have cleaner teeth, natural hydration, easier weight management and smaller, firmer stools, Darrin notes.

The Canadian, family-owned pet food company offers two options:

Basic – with meat, bone and organ, this is great for dogs with dietary issues or allergies.

Original – with meat, bone and organ, plus their super-blend of parsley, kale, spinach and kelp, this offers a complete, balanced meal.

