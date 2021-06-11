Woofy's with Iron Will Raw

Hurrah for raw!

Why is Mandy in the freezer again?

The co-host of Black Press Media’s Impress Woofy’s TV is chatting with Darrin from Iron Will Raw to learn more about the benefits of feeding pets a raw diet!

In addition to being naturally digestible, a raw diet helps pets have cleaner teeth, natural hydration, easier weight management and smaller, firmer stools, Darrin notes.

The Canadian, family-owned pet food company offers two options:

Basic – with meat, bone and organ, this is great for dogs with dietary issues or allergies.

Original – with meat, bone and organ, plus their super-blend of parsley, kale, spinach and kelp, this offers a complete, balanced meal.

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, curbside and home delivery is available – check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

