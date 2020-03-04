The SRD 2020-2024 budget includes extensive renovations to the Strathcona Gardens complex. Campbell River Mirror file photo.

Strathcona Regional District budget up 20 per cent

Strathcona Gardens project majority of budget increase

The Strathcona Regional District approved their 2020 budget last week, which sees a 20 per cent increase over 2019.

Operating expenses this year will be roughly $42.7 million for the whole district, which supports services including parks, recreation, utilities, transit, waste management and emergency protection services. That is up from the $35.7 million budgeted in 2019. That 20 per cent is almost entirely accounted for by the $7.8 million major upgrade to the Strathcona Gardens facility, which brings the facility’s budget up by roughly $5 million over last year. Strathcona Gardens is projected to bring in $4.6 million in revenue after accounting for operating expenses. This year, no debt balance has been The SRD will be funding the project through reserves and grants, though those items are included in the financial plan. The facility’s tax funding comes from Campbell River and Electoral Area D.

Other smaller increases account across the system also helped raise the costs of the district. Generally, property taxes in the district will be rising to varying degrees, with the exception of the village of Sayward, and the village of Zeballos. Electoral areas will see the biggest jump in their taxes, ranging from 4.95 per cent for Kyuquot to 41.59 per cent for Cortes Island. Municipalities have fewer taxes that go to the SRD, as some of their services are provided by the municipal governments. Electoral area taxes cover all services for the area.

The jump for Cortes Island is notable, but the island has been investing in some large projects that will be reflected in the finances. The funds will largely go to the new first responder position and a new community hall on the island.

Paying for aging infrastructure is one of the main reasons for the higher budget. SRD chair Michele Babchuk said in a release that “We have aging infrastructure that requires real investment in order to meet the changing demands of our constituents. The Regional District will continue to capitalize on grant opportunities to help keep taxes low while improving its service delivery.”

The release lists participation in the Strathcona Community Health Network, the Connected Coast high speed internet project, water and sewer infrastructure upgrades and a wharf refurbishment as the “large projects” it invests in. Financial planning at the district feeds from their strategic priorities, set out earlier in the year. Those priorities are community well-being, service delivery, the environment and relationships.

Taxes in Campbell River will be rising 6.05 per cent, Gold River sees 1.40 per cent, Sayward will be decreasing by 1.48 per cent, Tahsis is up 0.96 per cent, Zeballos is down 0.58 per cent, Electoral Area A near Sayward (not including the village) are up 11.31 per cent, Area A Kyuquot go up 4.95 per cent, Electoral Area B – Cortes Island is up 41.59 per cent, Electoral area C – Discovery Islands and Mainland Inlets are up 18.98 per cent and Electoral Area D – Buttle Lake is up 16.41 per cent.

More information and the full financial plan are available on the SRD website.

RELATED: SRD board gets look at recreated Strathcona Gardens

City of Campbell River Budget 2020: Capital projects


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unlicensed practitioner hosted ‘Botox and filler party’ despite court order: B.C. regulator
Next story
Victoria man acquitted of speeding after judge agrees he needed to accelerate to avoid truck

Just Posted

City of Campbell River approves 2020 Downtown Small Initiatives projects

A sixth event for CR Live Streets, new bike racks, garbage cans and more coming to downtown

Greenways trains more trail stewards

Campbell River has a growing number of trail stewards thanks to a… Continue reading

Two-week spring break returns to Campbell River public schools

School District 72 has drafted calendars for the next three years

Fisheries and Oceans Canada to reinstate 2019 Fraser River Chinook sports fishing restrictions on interim basis

North Island-Powell River MP calls for measures to support sport fishery

‘Tide Pool’ selected for Campbell River’s Rockland roundabout centrepiece

Roundabout construction will begin this summer, with centrepiece work to follow

‘One day at a time’: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek speaks one year after cancer diagnosis

Trebek said the past year had both good and bad days

2 arrested in bust of social media app drug operation in Cowichan

Quantities of suspected MDMA and Shatter, a marijuana derivative and benzodiazepine, were seized.

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Victoria man acquitted of speeding after judge agrees he needed to accelerate to avoid truck

Gabriel Raoul Nicol Milne was issued a speeding ticket in March of 2019

Unlicensed practitioner hosted ‘Botox and filler party’ despite court order: B.C. regulator

Maria Ezzati was allegedly administering cosmetic medical injectables to three different people for cash

Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

Transportation Safety Board says pipeline ruptured due to stress corrosion on outside surface

Alberta man who took magic mushrooms found not guilty of assaulting professor

Judge accepted that Matthew Brown didn’t remember the attack and found him not guilty

Hand-washing key to halting coronavirus, but some B.C. hospitals not meeting hygiene goals

Doctors failing to wash their hands as much as they should, surveillance at hospitals show

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

Most Read