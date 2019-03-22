Terry Jordan reads from a new dramatic work, with help from Quadra Island’s Barbara Lee at Words on the Water. Photo, Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Words on Water adds another chapter

Campbell River marks another successful year

Saturday evening marked the end of another successful chapter in the Words on the Water festival.

The literary cabaret event to close out the annual festival allows the authors to go off book, so to speak, which in some cases meant reading new works, unpublished sections or doing something altogether different.

Current Haig-Brown writer-in-residence Terry Jordan read from a dramatic piece with the help of Quadra Island’s Barbara Lee.

Along with Jordan, this year’s fest featured writers as diverse as Dr. Brian Goldman, Carrie Jenkins, Alix Ohlin, Jack Knox, Ahmad Danny Ramadan, Monique Gray Smith and Lindsay Wong.

The event featured day sessions on Saturday, as well as a Friday night Writers in Conversation event, featuring all the writers.

