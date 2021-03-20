The winners’ artwork from the Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest will be turned into thank-you cards for the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society. (Submitted)

The winners’ artwork from the Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest will be turned into thank-you cards for the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society. (Submitted)

Winners announced in provincewide Indigenous youth ‘gratitude’ art contest

Winners’ artwork from Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest to be turned into thank-you cards

Six Indigenous youth were chosen for their artistic talents as part of a provincewide art contest.

The Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest, put on by the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society (FVACFSS), was open to all B.C. Indigenous children and youth between the ages of three and 19.

The kids were asked to express what they are thankful for via artwork and FVACFSS recently announced the winners.

READ MORE: Indigenous B.C. children invited to enter ‘gratitude’ art contest

“The art of the children and youth is inspiring and reminds us there is much to be grateful for, and we are grateful for their gifts of artistry,” said Marion Mussell, board of directors president.

More than 90 pieces of art were submitted and the winning entries were voted by a panel of elder advisors and board of directors members.

“We could feel the heart and spirit that went into the many submissions we received,” said Penny Trites, executive director staff and community relations. “The art the children and youth produced was so uplifting.”

One youth said she was “grateful for mother nature and the land we live on,” while another sketched a portrait of her great-grandmother.

The winners’ artwork will be made into thank-you cards for the agency, as well as displayed in the agency’s locations in the Fraser Valley. The winners also received cash prizes.

Here is the list of winners:

Ages 3 to 12

First Place: Summer-Quill, 12; Second Place: James, 8; Third Place: Taya, 12.

Ages 13 to 19

First Place: Miranda, 16; Second Place: Angel, 16; Third Place: Sebastien, 14.

Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children & Family Services Society is a fully delegated Indigenous Agency providing programs and services to Indigenous children and families on and off reserve within Stó:lō Territory in the Fraser Valley. These programs and services are created and executed with special attention on strengthening culture and identity. FVACFSS focuses on keeping families together, reintegrating children back with their families and discovering and strengthening cultural connections.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Podcast: Getting your green thumb ready for Vancouver Island’s gardening season

Just Posted

At its AGM March 17, Greenways Land Trust paid tribute to late longtime president and founding member Ron Burrell who passed away last. Photo courtesy Eppie Burrell
Greenways pays tribute to Ron Burrell

Burrell was president of the group for 12 years

Seagulls and other marine birds packed the shoreline at Kye Bay in March, as the herring roe provided a feast for the feathered community. Photo by Terry Farrell
Gulls going, going, gone from 19 Wing Comox and area landfills

A long-running control program proves beneficial in the Comox Valley and Campbell River

Police execute a search warrant at a Thulin St. address after a suspected case of vigilante justice. RCMP photo
Campbell River RCMP investigate apparent episode of vigilante justice

A suspected episode of vigilante justice sent one man to hospital with… Continue reading

The Campbell River RCMP Street Crimes Unit seized drugs, cash, and weapons during an arrest on March 12, 2021. RCMP photo
Campbell River RCMP Street Crimes Unit seizes drugs, cash, and weapons

Campbell River Street Crimes Unit arrested a 37-year-old Campbell River man for… Continue reading

The construction of the complex being built at 850 Dogwood Street that is expected to cause traffic delays in the area. Image from City of Campbell River staff report
Campbell River drivers should expect upcoming traffic delays on Dogwood between 8th and 9th

Construction on 79-unit housing complex at 850 Dogwood will lower speed limit to 30 km/hr

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The winners’ artwork from the Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest will be turned into thank-you cards for the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society. (Submitted)
Winners announced in provincewide Indigenous youth ‘gratitude’ art contest

Winners’ artwork from Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest to be turned into thank-you cards

A real 3M respirator – the mask in which many Canadian health care workers are using to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 spread in health care settings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Health Canada issues advisory over fake N95 masks flooding the market

Since mid-February, authorities have recovered nearly 330,000 fakes from Canadian distributors

BC Ferries vessel Skeena Queen eases into Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring Island, backdropped by fall colours. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. Ferries union ‘deeply disappointed’ workers not included on vaccine priority list

Efforts underway to lobby province to prioritize, vaccinate transportation workers

Singh is renewing his pitch to young voters, pledging that an NDP government would cancel up to $20,000 in tuition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
NDP announces plan to cancel up to $20K in student loan debt per Canadian

If elected leader Jagmeet Singh says he would also freeze federal student loan payments for a time

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Anti-Semitic posters in Kelowna prompts RCMP investigation

Police said the posters were found along Abbott Street and at Kelowna General Hospital

Stock photo from Unsplash.com
Music therapy ‘a godsend’ for isolated B.C. seniors during pandemic

Nelson’s Ruth Langevin offers a brief respite from COVID-19 with song

Vancouver police are warning of a surge in scams involving cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, a form of digital currency, using the promises of romance or financial gain through virtual investment. (Pixabay)
Nearly $2M stolen in one week through cryptocurrency scams, say Vancouver police

Scammers exploit victims with fake promises of romance or financial gain through investments

Most Read