Wearable art fashion show a hit in Campbell River

The models walk through the audience at the conclusion of the show at the Wearable Art Fashion Show at the Tidemark Theatre on Oct. 5. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror Bronwyn Kerr wears Janis Guthy’s Pink Explosion during a bonus performance at the Wearable Art Fashion Show at the Tidemark Theatre on Oct. 5. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror Models for Ultimate Gift Boutique’s Queen of Hearts & Guards by Charlotte Deptford wait backstage during the Wearable Art Fashion Show at the Tidemark Theatre on Oct. 5. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror Models and artists watch the stage on the television in the green room during the Wearable Art Fashion Show at the Tidemark Theatre on Oct. 5. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror From left, Alyssa Penner, Janis Guthy, Heather Gordon Murphy, Heather Hughson and Penny Gosselin wait backstage for the show to begin. Patrons of the Arts (POTA) held their first-ever Wearable Art Fashion Show at the Tidemark Theatre on Oct. 5. The event showcased the works of 10 local artists on the stage. It was also a fundraiser for the new arts advocacy organization. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror Details on the Queen of Hearts’ dress are seen during the Wearable Art Fashion Show at the Tidemark Theatre on Oct. 5. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror Judy McSween takes a breather after her performance during the Wearable Art Fashion Show at the Tidemark Theatre on Oct. 5. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror The models walk through the audience at the conclusion of the show at the Wearable Art Fashion Show at the Tidemark Theatre on Oct. 5. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror MCs Penny Gosselin and Heather Hughson during the Wearable Art Fashion Show at the Tidemark Theatre on Oct. 5. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror Sonya Noonan performs as Nurse Feelgood during the Wearable Art Fashion Show at the Tidemark Theatre on Oct. 5. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror Bronwyn Kerr wears Janis Guthy’s Pink Explosion during a bonus performance at the Wearable Art Fashion Show at the Tidemark Theatre on Oct. 5. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror The models walk through the audience at the conclusion of the show at the Wearable Art Fashion Show at the Tidemark Theatre on Oct. 5. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

They step onto the stage wearing glittering beads, decks of cards and dyed fabrics; reflective plastic and trash bags; pull tabs and egg cartons and netting. Each costume is as glamorous as the last.

The models perform for the audience, moving their bodies to showcase the wearable fashion art they have donned.

It was a fabulous performance and showcase of a mix of new and recycled wearable art. Patron of the Arts (POTA) hosted the event, a Wearable Art Fashion Show, at the Tidemark Theatre Saturday night.

The showcase included 11 vignettes featuring 10 different artists’ works.

Janis Guthy, well-known for her lavish, eccentric costumes, opened the show with “Red Blaze”, modelled by Bronwyn Kerr. She won the Creativity Award.

Up next was Ultimate Gift Boutique’s “Queen of Hearts & Guards,” by Charlotte Deptford and modelled by Diana Knightly, Carol Schribler and Carmen McKenzie. The queen’s cape and outer skirt were adorned in red cards.

Amy Louise designed and modelled “Mother,” which featured egg cartons and trash bags in its earthy design.

Fariba Mirzaie’s “Arbutus,” was modelled by Shams Asna. The natural tones of the dress were woven like a spider web and draped over Asna’s figure.

John Bailey’s “The Cape of Many Stories,” was a break from music in the evening, utilizing spoken word art and violin as its soundtrack.

Chameleon Hair’s “Quest for Perfection,” by Dawn Steinhauer and Robin Wocks was modelled by Judy McSween, who rocked the crinkly, reflective number. The team won the Ability to Engage the Audience Award.

Tami Bennett absolutely glowed in her piece, “Beyond the Blue,” which made waves with its coastal flair.

Mona Craig’s “Lucky Dress,” modelled by Teri Parke and created using aluminum can pull tabs was reminiscent of the Roaring Twenties, and earned her the Remarkable Upcycling Award.

Sonya Noonan skipped across the stage in her “Nurse Feelgood,” costume, throwing party gifts of gauze to the audience.

Amanda Smetana’s “Net-ver-ending,” modelled by Jessica Anderson showcased a bright, airy red dress.

As the judges left the theatre to deliberate, the audience was treated to another of Guthy’s works: “Pink Explosion,” modelled again by Kerr. This one was just for fun, and Kerr let loose a confetti shower from a large prop flower to cap the performance off.

MCs Penny Gosselin and Heather Hughson thanked the show’s sponsors and read out some poetry. They explained what POTA is all about – in essence, providing opportunities and funding for local artists. In this spirit, the three award winners received $500 each and all the entrants of the juried show received Ellen Statz pottery.

POTA is already planning another fundraiser for next year.

RELATED: Campbell River’s POTA is looking forward to an artsy autumn

RELATED: New group looks to boost the arts in Campbell River

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.