The demonstration was part of the City of Campbell River’s downtown activities for the summer. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

WATCH: Ukulele music fills Spirit Square

Two River City Ukes demos held this month

Players from the River City Ukes club showed off their tunes at Spirit Square on Thursday afternoon.

It was Christmas in July for people who came down to the square just after lunch on Thursday. The River City Ukes club was holding its first of two public practice sessions to show off what they were about. The players were dressed in their Christmas best for their Christmas in July theme, and went through standards like “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” and “Wheels on the Bus.”

The group is always looking for new members. If you’re over the age of 50 and would like to show your ukulele chops, they practice the first and third Thursdays of every month at the Campbell River Community Centre. Practice is between 12:45 and 2:15.

They will be back at Spirit Square on July 28 from 12:45 until 2:15, so be sure not to miss it!

Showcasing Campbell River’s young talent


The club will be playing again on July 28 from 12:45 until 2:15. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

The club will be playing again on July 28 from 12:45 until 2:15. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

The theme of the performance was “Christmas in July.” Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

The theme of the performance was “Christmas in July.” Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

