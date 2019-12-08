VIDEO: SNL skewers Trudeau’s mockery of Trump in high school cafeteria sketch

The three world leaders won’t let Trump sit at the cool kids’ table

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” has skewered a recent incident of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mocking U.S. President Donald Trump in a skit likening it to gossip and bullying in a high school cafeteria.

Saturday’s episode of the satirical show opened with the sketch featuring Jimmy Fallon as Trudeau, Paul Rudd as French President Emmanuel Macron, James Corden as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Alec Baldwin as Trump.

The three world leaders won’t let Trump sit at the cool kids’ table and put a sign on his back saying, “IMPEACH ME!!!”

The Johnson character also makes a joke about Macron’s wife being older, and the Trump character says, “That’s good. I like when it’s mean, but not about me.”

After the incident at the recent NATO summit, in which the three world leaders were captured on video talking about Trump’s long, impromptu press conferences, Trump called Trudeau “two-faced.”

The video also came to the attention of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who used it in an ad saying the world is laughing at Trump.

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

The Canadian Press

