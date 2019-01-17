VIDEO: Show celebrates local and regional talent at Campbell River Art Gallery

Works by more than 50 artists from Campbell River and the region are on display at the Campbell River Art Gallery (CRAG) as part of its 37th Annual Members’ Show.

The exhibit is a snapshot of work by members of the gallery and the Campbell River Arts Council (CRAC), which co-produced the show.

“The members’ show is just a great opportunity to get an insight into the wide range of artistic – not just mediums but artistic intent that’s happening in the community,” said Ken Blackburn, executive director of CRAC, during the opening reception on Thursday evening.

“It’s been going on for over 30 years, and yet the show in 2019 – like I have to say in every past year I’ve participated – it looks just as fresh as ever,” he said. “And it’s because this represents what artists are doing now.”

The exhibit showcases a wide variety of disciplines, including blown glass, ceramics, photography, carved wood, quilt and acrylic, oil and watercolour painting.

READ MORE: ‘The missing link’: Canadian artists fight for cut when works are resold

READ MORE: Five Campbell River students’ art chosen for foundation calendar

“It’s this wonderful puzzle to put it all together but to achieve a sense of balance so that everyone’s work speaks to each other, but also has the space to speak on its own,” said CRAG curator of contemporary art Jenelle Pasiechnik.

“When I asked for descriptions of what people are inspired by to create their work, a lot of it came down to the observation of nature and all of our beautiful surroundings,” she said.

“It really made me think of the flâneur, which is traditionally a term from Impressionist Paris, when people first started to go out into the public and to actually paint outside of the studio, this mobility that has allowed us really to capture the most beautiful natural effects of light and nature.”

Dozens of people attended Thursday night’s reception. A group of drummers and singers from Wei Wai Kum First Nation opened the evening with words of welcome and songs, and music was provided throughout the night by guitarists Carla Haywood and Patrick Carpenter.

Pasiechnik will be giving guided tours of the exhibit, and several artists will be leading knowledge-sharing workshops in the coming weeks. Details are available at http://crartgallery.ca. The show runs until Feb. 20.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

“Althea” by Bob McLeod. Blown glass, 2019. It’s part of the 37th Annual Members’ Show at the Campbell River Art Gallery, which opened on Jan. 18, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
“House/Home” by Ken Blackburn. Mixed media, 2018. It’s part of the 37th Annual Members’ Show at the Campbell River Art Gallery, which opened on Jan. 18, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
“Resilience” by Ruth MacLaurin. Pencil and colour pencils, 2018. It’s part of the 37th Annual Members’ Show at the Campbell River Art Gallery, which opened on Jan. 18, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
“Bike in the Wood Shed: Hornby Island” by Nanci Cook, 2018. Acrylic on canvas and mixed media. It’s part of the 37th Annual Members’ Show at the Campbell River Art Gallery, which opened on Jan. 18, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
“Fish Market Stall - Athens Agora” by D. Ross Fisher. Watercolour paint, 2018. It’s part of the 37th Annual Members’ Show at the Campbell River Art Gallery, which opened on Jan. 18, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
“Green Man” by Penney Jones. Clay, 2017. It’s part of the 37th Annual Members’ Show at the Campbell River Art Gallery, which opened on Jan. 18, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
“Lily” by Darlene Zamluk. Photo and ink, 2016. It’s part of the 37th Annual Members’ Show at the Campbell River Art Gallery, which opened on Jan. 18, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
“Cosmos 3” by Suzanne Hale. Acrylic, 2017. It’s part of the 37th Annual Members’ Show at the Campbell River Art Gallery, which opened on Jan. 18, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
“Whole Lot of Love” by Julie Glaspy. Granite, stone, 2017. It’s part of the 37th Annual Members’ Show at the Campbell River Art Gallery, which opened on Jan. 18, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Netflix rejects request to remove Lac-Megantic images from ‘Bird Box’
Next story
Campbell River students’ film finds success at Zoom fest

Just Posted

VIDEO: Show celebrates local and regional talent at Campbell River Art Gallery

37th Annual Members’ Show runs until Feb. 20

Campbell River resident asking for bottles and cans to help Island stabbing victim

Janelle Guyatt suffered serious injuries during a May 2016 knife attack

RCMP’s use of force in arrest of Island man not excessive, judge rules

Campbell River man high on cocaine led high speed chase through city’s downtown

Strathcona Regional District looks to restore site at Read Island

Grant would support work at old Surge Narrows store site and dock

Campbell River Crime Stoppers looking for tips on thefts from vehicles

Several vehicles were broken into overnight on Jan. 15

Fashion Fridays: Inspirational gym outfits

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Russian fighter jets collide over Sea of Japan crews eject

One plane crashed after its crew ejected safely, the other crew also ejected but they have not been found

Judge to deliver verdict in British sailor’s gang rape case

The alleged gang rape took place at a Halifax-area military base in 2015

B.C. minister fears money laundering involves billions of dollars, cites reports

The government had estimated that it was a $200-million a year operation, instead estimates now peg the problem at $1 billion annually

BC Hydro scammers bilked customers out of nearly $45,000 in 2018

Nearly 2,000 people reported scams to the utility, as they continue to be more common

Overworked and understaffed: More than 300 vacancies in Vancouver Island nursing

Tentative deal with province includes ‘working short premium’ to encourage hiring

Olympian snowboarder Max Parrot diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Each year in Canada, approximately 900 people are diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

‘Prince of Pot’ Marc Emery accused of sexual assault, harassment

Emery denied the allegations, but a Toronto woman says she is not the only one speaking out

Vancouver Island photographer makes National Geographic’s 2018 elite

Rare double honour for Marston from the 36 best Your Shots out of nearly 19,000 photos

Most Read