VIDEO: Campbell River Art Gallery to showcase Syrian films at Timberline

Feature-length documentary ‘I Am the Revolution’ and two short films to be screened

A screening at Timberline Theatre on June 5 will include I Am the Revolution, a feature-length documentary about three women in the Middle East leading the fight for gender equality and freedom. Image from Facebook/IAmTheRevolutionTheMovie

The Campbell River Art Gallery (CRAG) is presenting an evening of Syrian film at Timberline Theatre on Wednesday as part of its programming for the exhibit Behind the Lines: Contemporary Syrian Art.

The screening will include I Am the Revolution, a feature-length documentary about three women in the Middle East leading the fight for gender equality and freedom.

“It’s a really exciting film for us to play,” said Jenelle Pasiechnik, the gallery’s curator of contemporary art, who selected the films for the screening.

“It’s focussed on three particular strong female leaders.”

Two short films called Tatlit and Love During the Siege will also be screened. Pasiechnik described the shorts as “the voice of resilience and people’s ability to continue on under the most difficult of circumstances.”

The screening takes place Wednesday, June 5 at 7 p.m. at Timberline Theatre, 1681 South Dogwood St. Tickets are $7 plus service fee and can be purchased through the CRAG website or at the door.

More than 100 paintings, photos, videos and sculptures by Syrian artists are currently on loan to the CRAG from the Penticton Art Gallery, which organized Behind the Lines in partnership with the Cyrrus Gallery of Damascus.

To accommodate the large selection of artworks – there isn’t space in the gallery to display them at once – a second opening is taking place on June 13 at 5 p.m.

Syria has been consumed by a civil war since 2011. The conflict has resulted in the death of more than 500,000 people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and other international monitors.

The UN Refugee Agency has said that war has displaced more than half of Syria’s population, including millions of people internally and millions more seeking asylum abroad.

