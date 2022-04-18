Writers can enter the Islands Short Fiction Contest until April 30. (Stock photo)

Writers can enter the Islands Short Fiction Contest until April 30. (Stock photo)

Vancouver Island writers still have time to enter Islands Short Fiction Contest

Nanaimo Arts Council extends deadline until month’s end

The entry deadline has been extended and the Nanaimo Arts Council is hoping for some more entries in this year’s Islands Short Fiction Contest.

The contest has categories for adults, teens, and children, and there is no entry fee for the child and youth divisions to try to encourage young writers.

“Writing can have strong benefits, and studies show that even 40 minutes of creative writing a day for two weeks can increase personal well-being,” notes a press release from the arts council.

Entries will be judged by professional writers, librarians and educators, with author Laure Baudot judging the adult category this year. Baudot is the author of This One Because of the Dead and has had short stories and essays published in The Antigonish Review, The Danforth Review, Found Press, Prairie Fire, and Wasafiri Magazine of International Contemporary Writing.

Winners will share a $2,200 in cash prizes and winning submissions will appear on the Islands Short Fiction Contest website at http://isfc.ca. Deadline is April 30.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and Entertainment

Previous story
Free concert at Miracle Beach in honour of Earth Day
Next story
Comedy show postponed

Just Posted

The Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North (Habitat VIN) ReStores’ annual Upcycle Challenge encourages reusing pieces purchased at the ReStore that may have otherwise ended up in the landfill.
Vancouver Island North Habitat ReStores to hold second annual Upcycle Challenge

Chef Xavier Bauby is a culinary instructor at North Island College’s Campbell River campus. Ronan O’DOherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s best kept culinary secret

A trio of Canucks fans got to meet former goalie Kirk McLean. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Hometown Hockey festival worth the wait

Chemical analyses were performed on these archaeological short-tailed albatross specimens, as shown in this undated handout image, to explore long-term behaviour trends. The short-tailed albatross showed distinctive behaviour when it returned to feed at Vancouver Island across a period of over 4,000 years before being driven to the precipice of extinction, says a new study. THE CANADIANS PRESS/HO-Eric Guiry
Albatross came back to Vancouver Island to feed over hundreds of generations: study