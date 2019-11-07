Vancouver Island Symphony provides stress reliefwith Rejuvenate!

With the holiday season in full swing, so too arrives the predictable seasonal stress and pressure.
The Vancouver Island Symphony (VIS) under the direction of Pierre Simard is inviting everyone to counteract the effects of the season and instead rejuvenate, with a unique concert at the Tidemark Theatre, designed to sooth the soul.
On Friday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m., Principal Harpist Lani Krantz joins members from the Vancouver Island Symphony, for a true celebration of string instruments – 156 strings in total to serenade you.
Krantz performs the incredibly beautiful Lyra Angelica, and the crown jewel of the concert, Dvorak’s Serenade, has been described as ‘pure, cloudless goodness’!
Even if audience members don’t consider themselves stressed out, the concert is an opportunity to enjoy the celebration of strings at their very best. Krantz herself has been trained by some of the best. She has performed with touring performers including; Il Divo, Josh Groban, Sarah McLachlan, Andrea Bocelli, John McDermott, Johnny Mathis, Carly Rae Jepsen and more.
Her solos have been heard in a number of recent game and movie shows such as; Harry Potter, The Godfather Live, E.T. Live, Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions and Star Wars. Lani accompanies singer, Appollonia Vanova on her CD, Lullabies and is heard on the soundtracks for; Space Buddies, Super Buddies and at the Canadian attraction; Fly over Canada. As well as her role as Principal Harp with the Vancouver Island Symphony, Lani performs with several chamber ensembles and orchestras on the Mainland; including performances as an extra with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, playing 2nd and Acting Principle. She is a member of the acclaimed touring group, Winter Harp, an instructor at the Vancouver Symphony School of Music and the Secretary of the West Coast Harp Society.
This all may sound impressive, but as she laughs, “As a new mom, everyone’s just really lucky I managed to get dressed before leaving the house!”