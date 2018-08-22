Trio of accomplished young musicians tuning up for Campbell River concert

On Saturday August 25 there will be a special trio recital comprised of violinist Gregory Lewis, pianist Carter Johnson (in photo), and cellist Helena Jung at Trinity Presbyterian Church.

Pianist and Campbell River native Carter Johnson will continue on Saturday with the third of a series of three ensemble concerts.

On Saturday August 25 there will be a special trio recital comprised of violinist Gregory Lewis, Johnson, and cellist Helena Jung. Johnson has enjoyed a highly successful year so far, grabbing first place in both the First Annual Art Song Competition of Vancouver and in the recent Canadian national Stepping Stone competition (in which he took home a total of $11,000). He also was a prizewinner in the 2018 New York International Piano Competition and recently returned from the International Bach Competition in Leipzig. In addition to this, Johnson was married last August and he and his wife welcomed a baby boy into the world this May.

Violinist Gregory Lewis, a master’s candidate at the Yale School of Music as a Master’s candidate studying with Ani Kafavian, was featured last year as one of CBC’s “30 Hot Classical Musicians Under 30”. He has been a soloist with the Winnipeg, Thunder Bay, Kitchener-Waterloo, Consortium Aurora Borealis, and UofM symphony orchestras.

Cellist Helena Jung received her BMus and MMus in Seoul, Korea, and she has performed with the Jeunesses Musical World Orchestra, the Seoul Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Gyeonggi Provincial Philharmonic Orchestra. She currently plays with the Vancouver Island Symphony Orchestra, the Victoria Symphony Orchestra, and is the leader of the Vancouver Island Cello Ensemble.

Saturday’s recital is at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 145 Simms Rd. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) and can be purchased at the Music Plant. Tickets for ages 30 and under (with ID) are on sale for $10. Refreshments will be served.

Previous story
Museum at Campbell River using puppets to teach history to kids

Just Posted

Campbell River store to accept donations for Zeballos as wildfire flares up

Local 7-Eleven offers free Slurpee in exchange for donations to Zeballos on Wednesday

In smoky conditions, listen to your body – Island Health

Symptoms of smoke exposure include eye, throat irritation

Strathcona Regional District board votes for compensation status quo

Rural directors feel consultant’s report does not reflect their role

UPDATE: Fast-burning construction materials fuelled Willow Point blaze – fire chief

Curious onlookers created challenges for emergency crews; fundraising effort underway for family

Howie Meeker Campbell River Special Olympics golf classic welcomes new co-host

30th annual event pays tribute to 94-year-old namesake

Museum at Campbell River using puppets to teach history to kids

Story of Japanese connections is added to the repertoire this summer

B.C. team’s Little League World Series run is over after loss to Puerto Rico

Playing as Team Canada, plucky Surrey squad will return home with fond memories of Williamsport trip

B.C. hiker survives fall from cliff

SAR helicopter team finds woman clinging to small ledge 300-feet down

Montreal gets $1.2B federal loan for electric rail

Money comes from financing agency created last year as an infrastructure bank for major projects

B.C. wildfire smoke hazard temporary, most don’t need masks

Provincial Health Officer says staying indoors best strategy

Sask. teacher shot in face won’t get more compensation

The substitute teacher from La Loche is not entitled to compensation payments for pain and suffering: ombudsman

Pipeline protesters rally outside Trudeau cabinet meeting on Vancouver Island

Protesters gather in Nanaimo to speak against prime minister and Trans Mountain pipeline

Blue skies at last on B.C.’s south coast

Wildfire smoke expected to clear out, temperatures should drop under 20 C by the weekend

Study aims to help women with painful periods

A B.C. woman is looking for others who may suffer from painful menstruation

Most Read