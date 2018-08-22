Trio of accomplished young musicians tuning up for Campbell River concert

On Saturday August 25 there will be a special trio recital comprised of violinist Gregory Lewis, pianist Carter Johnson (in photo), and cellist Helena Jung at Trinity Presbyterian Church.

On Saturday August 25 there will be a special trio recital comprised of violinist Gregory Lewis, Johnson, and cellist Helena Jung. Johnson has enjoyed a highly successful year so far, grabbing first place in both the First Annual Art Song Competition of Vancouver and in the recent Canadian national Stepping Stone competition (in which he took home a total of $11,000). He also was a prizewinner in the 2018 New York International Piano Competition and recently returned from the International Bach Competition in Leipzig. In addition to this, Johnson was married last August and he and his wife welcomed a baby boy into the world this May.

Violinist Gregory Lewis, a master’s candidate at the Yale School of Music as a Master’s candidate studying with Ani Kafavian, was featured last year as one of CBC’s “30 Hot Classical Musicians Under 30”. He has been a soloist with the Winnipeg, Thunder Bay, Kitchener-Waterloo, Consortium Aurora Borealis, and UofM symphony orchestras.

Cellist Helena Jung received her BMus and MMus in Seoul, Korea, and she has performed with the Jeunesses Musical World Orchestra, the Seoul Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Gyeonggi Provincial Philharmonic Orchestra. She currently plays with the Vancouver Island Symphony Orchestra, the Victoria Symphony Orchestra, and is the leader of the Vancouver Island Cello Ensemble.

Saturday’s recital is at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 145 Simms Rd. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) and can be purchased at the Music Plant. Tickets for ages 30 and under (with ID) are on sale for $10. Refreshments will be served.