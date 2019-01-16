Tom Lavin and the Powder Blues Band are among the acts performing at Comox Valley Apres Ski. Photo submitted.

Tom Lavin and the Powder Blues Band among acts to perform at Comox Valley’s Winterfest

Participating hotels offering half-price “ski & stay” packages

What better way to warm up after a day on the slopes of Mount Washington Alpine Resort or to shake the January blahs, than a night on the town?

Après Ski Comox Valley (formerly WinterFest) features an extensive list of awesome après events. The entertainment series kicks-off this Thursday, Jan. 17 and continues in downtown Courtenay and Comox with entertainment and fun found in local pubs, restaurants, and performing venues through to February 10.

The exciting line-up of après events and 50 per cent off ski with stays are being marketed extensively to destination visitors across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. The après fun starts with the high energy band dance, Retro Rock Revival at the Florence Filberg Centre (Jan. 18), and continues through February with exceptional local and nationally recognized performers, including Tom Lavin and the Legendary Powder Blues (Feb. 1), rising country stars Nice Horse (Feb. 2), celtic crazies the Whiskeydicks (Feb. 1-2) and The ‘Almost Alan’ Barn Dance (Feb. 9) – among many others.

The host venues showcases the range of engaged business in downtown Courtenay and Comox including Flying Canoe West Coast Pub, Blackfin Pub’s lower lounge, Gladstone’s Brewing Co, Cornerstone Taphouse, Union Street Grill, High Tide Public House, Mudsharks Coffee Bar, Match Eatery and Public House, and the Avalanche Bar and Grill. Comox Valley Economic Development and Tourism, the group developing the roster of events and the campaign to increase visitation and business activity this winter, also wants to recognize the Mount Washington Resort Assn., Mount Washington Alpine Resort, Comox Valley Airport, Destination British Columbia, all the Courtenay hotels, motels and resorts, the Eagle, Black Press, Comox Valley Exhibition, Sid Williams Theatre for their collaboration & support.

With participating Courtenay hotels and resorts offering the 50 per cent off Ski with Stays as part of Après Ski Comox Valley, it’s not only a perfect time to visit the Valley, but a wonderful time to get out and enjoy the region & the many participating businesses. Tickets, contests and more information aprescomoxvalley.com or call the Vancouver Island Visitor Centre, 1-855-400-2882.

