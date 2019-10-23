The Valley All Stars will perform at the Sayward Heritage Hall Sunday, Oct.27 at 7 p.m.

The Valley All Stars bring back the smooth sounds of Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass

On Sunday Oct. 27 at 7 p.m., the Sayward Valley Folk Music Society present The Valley All Stars.

Jake Masri leads this group of well respected musicians from the Comox Valley in a tribute to Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass. Those of us who grew up in the 60’s and 70’s are familiar with the unmistakable sounds of the TJB. Featuring Jake Masri and Jay Havelaar on trumpet; Jeff Agopsowicz on trombone; Mike Eddy on keyboard; Rick Husband on guitar; Grahame Edwards on bass; and Tom Tinsley on drums, this concert will be both a fresh and nostalgic look back to our youth. A more innocent time, perhaps, that is worth revisiting.

The Valley All Stars will perform at the Sayward Heritage Hall Sunday, Oct.27 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30. Admission to this concert is $10/person. SVFMS members $5. Children 12 and under are free.

This event is sponsored by the Sayward Valley Folk Music Society.

