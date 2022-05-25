The Quadra Island Studio Tour is back

This year’s Quadra Island Studio Tour is paying tribute to the work and legacy of William Van Orden who departed in 2021. Van Orden did molding, casting and painting of the sea creatures of the Pacific Northwest. Photo contributed

After a two-year break, the artists are preparing to welcome you again to the Quadra Island Studio Tour Kick-Off Weekend on June 4 and 5.

This year, the Studio Tour is paying tribute to the work and legacy of William Van Orden who departed in 2021. Van Orden did molding, casting and painting of the sea creatures of the Pacific Northwest. His work has been recognized by many as being among the finest replicas of our diverse marine life. Van Orden’s family have graciously offered to open his studio for the tour weekend. The work will not be for sale.

The Studio Tour is a wonderful way to explore Quadra Island and discover the beauty that lies within many driveways that aren’t always open to the public. Painters, printmakers, sculptors, potters, fabric artists, glass artists and more will have their work on display and many will be offering demonstrations of their techniques.

In addition to the many studios, there are artist displays, a food concession – presented by Kameleon Restaurant – a group show and washroom facilities at the community centre. Your purchase of a ticket enters you in a chance to win one of many art prizes.

Tickets for the weekend tour are $5 and will be available at Inspirations, Copper Coast Gallery and Gifts, Tsa Kwa Luten Lodge, Campbell River Art Gallery and Comox Valley Art Gallery as well as the Quadra Community Centre (during the tour weekend).

The Studio Tour acknowledged Coastal Community Credit Union for its support through their Relief and Resiliency Fund which will benefit the Studio Tour, Quadra Artists and the entire community.

After the June Kick-Off weekend, visitors are still invited to take a self-directed tour of many studios on the island. Free maps and guides are available on the ferry and around the island. Come to Quadra Island and Discover the Arts.

