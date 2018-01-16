C’est la Vie kicks off the Campbell River Festival of Films’ winter season on Jan. 23 at the Tidemark Theatre.

The Campbell River Festival of Films announces winter season line up

The Campbell River Festival of Films (CRFF) has unveiled its 2018 Winter season in partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and the Tidemark Theatre.

The CRFF will present a unique program of films on the following Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. (doors will open at 6:30 p.m.):

Tue., Jan. 23 — C’est la vie! (115 min, French, Subtitles).

Tue., Feb. 6 — Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story (86 min, English).

Tue., Feb. 20 — The Leisure Seeker (112 min, English).

Tue., March 13 — The Other Side of Hope (100 min, Finnish, English, Arabic, Swedish, Subtitles).

Tue., March 20 — Back to Burgandy (113 min, French, English, Spanish, Subtitles).

This exciting winter season kicks off with, C’est la vie! This effervescent comedy from celebrated French directing duo Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano (The Intouchables) invites us to an opulent château to attend a très extravagant wedding, where the groom is an obnoxious tyrant, the band is at war with the organizers, and the chief planner is looking for the exit. An Altmanesque ensemble work brimming with offbeat, lovable characters, and hilarious set pieces, C’est la vie! is a fiendishly smart, sprawling comedy as only the French do it. You will be laughing all the way down the aisle.

CRFF’s 2018 season’s passes are on sale now at the Tidemark Theatre box office and on-line at tidemarktheatre.com. The passes are $50 (plus applicable taxes and fees) and entitle the holder to five wonderful films and prize draws at each screening. Individual tickets for each film may be purchased for $12 each.

CRFF’s partnership with the Tidemark Theatre enables movie goers to enjoy their unique films and also appreciate the wonderful ambiance of our community theatre. With theatre doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and movies starting at 7 p.m., patrons have time to gather in the lobby before the movie to enjoy a glass of wine, take in the latest art exhibition in the Tidemark lobby, and visit with friends and other moviegoers.

The festival has also built a successful partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival film circuit that allows the Campbell River group to book international films directly from Toronto that would not normally make their way to Campbell River movie theatres.

CRFF organizers want the community to know that all proceeds go directly back into our community. Each year, bursaries and camera equipment are given to local students and schools. The festival also puts on bonus screenings that help to raise thousands of dollars to support various worthwhile programs in Campbell River.

So, head down to The Tidemark Theatre Box Office or go online at tidemarktheatre.com to purchase your seasons passes before they sell out! If you buy your tickets on-line please try to drop by the Tidemark before January 23rd to pick them up. Otherwise there will be a long line up at the ticket counter on the first night.

For further information, please contact the Tidemark Theatre or CRFF at camrivff@gmail.com.

