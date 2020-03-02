Teen singer from Vancouver Island passes American Idol audition

A Nanaimo teen singer has a golden ticket that gives her a chance to be the next American Idol.

Lauren Spencer-Smith, 16, received unanimous approval from judges following her tryout on an audition episode of the reality TV show American Idol on ABC on Sunday night.

The teen performed a cover of P!nk’s What About Us? for judges Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, and the celebrities agreed they wanted her to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Ritchie called Spencer-Smith gifted well beyond her age and praised her “amazing” control.

“As much as I want to critique, I just think you did a great job,” he said. “Honest to goodness, you just continue going down that road and you could make something happen on this show.”

Bryan told Spencer-Smith her voice is “super interesting,” with tone that has judges intrigued, and Perry agreed.

“I think you have so much to work with and I think we can help you carve out who you want to be as an artist, what kind of music you want to do, if you want,” Perry said.

Also on Sunday’s episode, Spencer-Smith had a chance to talk about where she’s from.

“Vancouver Island is not too big of an Island, not that many people,” she said. “I feel like I’m a very little girl with a huge dream and that American Idol will help me achieve that dream in so many different ways.”

She said it’s exciting to be moving on from the audition to the Hollywood portion of the show, and said it was surreal to have had the opportunity to sing for the celebrity judges.

“Just their mentoring and their wisdom is going to help me shape the artist I want to be and help me become something that I’ve been dreaming of my whole life.”

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC.



