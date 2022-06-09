Take a magical journey with the Tidemark Theatre’s Always Summer Theatre Camp

On the last day of camp students will perform a live show with integrated film and video components

Join in a magical journey as young wizards and muggles work together to save the veil in the Tidemark Theatre’s Always Summer Theatre Camp. Photo by Lynda Allen Photography

Be part of a magical adventure at the Tidemark Theatre this July when the Tidemark Theatre and On The Mark Theatre present, Always Summer Theatre Camp on July 4-15.

Muggle or wizard it doesn’t matter – despite our differences we can always conquer anything if we work together. Join a magical journey as young wizards and muggles work together to save the veil. The veil is what separates the magical universe from the muggle world. If broken it would mean the end of both. Create your own character and join this journey of friendship and magical discovery.

On the last day of camp students will perform a live show with integrated film and video components, which will bring our story to life. Throughout the camp, students will have the opportunity to learn both on camera and theatre skills. Experience the fun and magic that goes on behind the scenes as you journey on this adventure together.

Always Summer Theatre Camp runs Monday through Friday, July 4-15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The camp is open to students between the ages of 8-14.

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, Campbell River Mirror and the BC Arts Council – the Tidemark Theatre will present, Always Summer Theatre Camp at the Tidemark Theatre July 4-15. Student registration is $225 (+ applicable taxes & fees) and is available through the Tidemark website: tidemarktheatre.com or 250-287-PINK.

