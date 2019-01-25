Leaving Neverland: IMDB

Standing ovation for Michael Jackson accusers at Sundance

Wade Robson and James Safechuck speak out in film ‘Leaving Neverland’

Michael Jackson accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck have been greeted with a solemn standing ovation by a theatre full of people at the Sundance Film Festival.

The stories of the two men who allege Jackson sexually abused them as children are detailed in the documentary “Leaving Neverland,” which had its only screening Friday at the film festival.

In a Q&A, Robson said it has been an incredible experience being able to talk to Safechuck after feeling isolated for so long. Safechuck added that they were not offered any money to participate in the documentary, which will air on Britain’s Channel 4 and HBO this spring.

The Jackson estate denounced the documentary for rehashing “discredited allegations.” Jackson was acquitted of molestation charges in 2005.

READ MORE: Sony drops R. Kelly after furor over allegations

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Country duo brings Acoustic Songs & Stories from the Heartland to Campbell River
Next story
Rapper Nelly seeks dismissal of lawsuit alleging sex assault

Just Posted

Feds sued for short-changing disabled veterans and alleged cover-up

Lawsuit follows error government admits making in 2002

B.C. nurses approve collective agreement with pay increase, workload changes

Deal includes wage premiums for work on understaffed units

VIDEO: Stellar Jay Organics is Vancouver Island’s first approved cannabis shop

Stellar Jay Organics in Port Hardy has been approved by the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch

Campbell River students push city for solar-powered street lamps

Petition asks city to replace street lights to save money and reduce pollution

Campbell River literary festival again features top authors, newcomers

Dr. Brian Goldman will be among the writers at Words on the Water this March

Plecas: Christy Clark told Liberals MLAs to fire non-partisan constituency workers

Former constituency assistant says Darryl Plecas returned from pre-election meeting ‘very upset’

Women accused of stealing from B.C. hospice scheduled to plead guilty

A woman accused of bilking the hospice association of thousands of dollars made a court appearance.

Prince Rupert cleared to end boil water notice

City has downgraded from boil water notice to a water quality advisory after six weeks

B.C. reporter charged with violating court-ordered publication ban

Castanet’s Nicholas Johansen accused of publishing banned information in court case

Theo, the 800-lb. pig, takes ferry to new Vancouver Island home

Theodore is going to live at A Home for Hooves Farm Sanctuary in Duncan

Memos: Facebook allowed ‘friendly fraud’ to profit from kids

The lawsuit, filed California, centred on allegations that Facebook knowingly milked teenagers

Standing ovation for Michael Jackson accusers at Sundance

Wade Robson and James Safechuck speak out in film ‘Leaving Neverland’

Canadians rescue five injured peacekeepers in Mali

This is the second medical-evacuation mission in less than a week

Transgender woman, imprisoned in B.C. on murder charge, loses extradition fight

Kevin Patterson arrested in Abbotsford in 2014 for Washington State killing

Most Read