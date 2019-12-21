Spring Break theatre camp: Where kids get to be super heroes

‘We are always amazed at the creativity and talent of Campbell River’s youth,’ say organizers

Tidemark Theatre Society and On The Mark Theatre have once again opened registration for one of the facility’s most popular events of the year: Super Hero Theatre Camp, where kids create and become their own characters, learn the ins and outs of theatre production and put on a performance at the end of the week during Spring Break. Photo by Lynda Allen Photography

The Tidemark Theatre Society and On The Mark Theatre are once again inviting the children of the community to become super heroes over Spring Break.

Super Hero Theatre Camp is one of the most anticipated children’s events at the facility each year, with registration filling up well in advance of the week itself.

During the course of the week, the kids get to create their own super hero and be a part of a story of great discovery. They create the costumes and props that brings that story and those characters to life on the stage. They get to learn the ins and outs of theatre production – what happens on and off the stage, operate lights, sound or stage manage.

And this year, the future of Ceti is in their hands as they create super hero personas and save the human race.

The premise is as follows:

“In the future the human race is forced to find and colonize new planets. Our story takes place far from Earth on Ceti. Humans have lived here for only one generation in a small area of the planet. As their children are growing they find they develop what can only be described as super powers. They search the planet for answers and find an indigenous race.

Will they learn to live with them in peace and discover how to master their powers?

Or will mankind be forced off the planet?”

This year’s theatrical experience will be entirely created by the youth, as they will not only be acting in the show but there will also be opportunities for them to work with mentors in Lighting, Sound, Set/Props and Stage Management, according to On The Mark Theatre owner Laura Mudge.

“This camp is a fun hands on way that youth get to explore the theatre arts,” Mudge says. “They work alongside mentors who work in the industry, and bring their own story and imagination to life. As mentors and coaches we are always amazed at the creativity and talent of Campbell River’s youth.”

Super Hero Theatre Camp will run during SD72’s spring break, March 16 through 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tidemark Theatre. The camp will conclude on March 20 with a free show at 1 p.m.

Registration is open now. The cost is $85 per participant (plus applicable taxes and fees) for the entire week of fun.

Register online at tickets.tidemarktheatre.com before the program is full.



