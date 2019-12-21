Tidemark Theatre Society and On The Mark Theatre have once again opened registration for one of the facility’s most popular events of the year: Super Hero Theatre Camp, where kids create and become their own characters, learn the ins and outs of theatre production and put on a performance at the end of the week during Spring Break. Photo by Lynda Allen Photography

Spring Break theatre camp: Where kids get to be super heroes

‘We are always amazed at the creativity and talent of Campbell River’s youth,’ say organizers

The Tidemark Theatre Society and On The Mark Theatre are once again inviting the children of the community to become super heroes over Spring Break.

Super Hero Theatre Camp is one of the most anticipated children’s events at the facility each year, with registration filling up well in advance of the week itself.

During the course of the week, the kids get to create their own super hero and be a part of a story of great discovery. They create the costumes and props that brings that story and those characters to life on the stage. They get to learn the ins and outs of theatre production – what happens on and off the stage, operate lights, sound or stage manage.

And this year, the future of Ceti is in their hands as they create super hero personas and save the human race.

The premise is as follows:

“In the future the human race is forced to find and colonize new planets. Our story takes place far from Earth on Ceti. Humans have lived here for only one generation in a small area of the planet. As their children are growing they find they develop what can only be described as super powers. They search the planet for answers and find an indigenous race.

Will they learn to live with them in peace and discover how to master their powers?

Or will mankind be forced off the planet?”

This year’s theatrical experience will be entirely created by the youth, as they will not only be acting in the show but there will also be opportunities for them to work with mentors in Lighting, Sound, Set/Props and Stage Management, according to On The Mark Theatre owner Laura Mudge.

“This camp is a fun hands on way that youth get to explore the theatre arts,” Mudge says. “They work alongside mentors who work in the industry, and bring their own story and imagination to life. As mentors and coaches we are always amazed at the creativity and talent of Campbell River’s youth.”

Super Hero Theatre Camp will run during SD72’s spring break, March 16 through 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tidemark Theatre. The camp will conclude on March 20 with a free show at 1 p.m.

Registration is open now. The cost is $85 per participant (plus applicable taxes and fees) for the entire week of fun.

Register online at tickets.tidemarktheatre.com before the program is full.


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian filmmakers worry Cineplex takeover signals new hurdles ahead

Just Posted

Spring Break theatre camp: Where kids get to be super heroes

‘We are always amazed at the creativity and talent of Campbell River’s youth,’ say organizers

Closure of bus depots on Vancouver Island part of industry-wide struggle: CEO

Closure of bus depots on Vancouver Island is part of a wider decline in services across Canad

Campbell River fish processing company says no blood-red effluent is being emitted from their plant

Brown’s Bay Packing Ltd. was the target of anti-fish farming videos depicting bloody effluent

Campbell River and North Island communities fill shoeboxes to fill the hearts of women in need

More than 550 of the boxes delivered to women in our community and others in the region

Mount Washington Alpine Resort open for the season

Opening day lift ticket special all day Friday

VIDEO: One person dead as winter storm wreaks havoc on southern B.C. highways

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

How youth protests shaped the discussion on climate change

Climate strikes are an example of youth becoming politicized and rejecting adult inaction

Feds won’t let resistant premiers scuttle municipal handgun bans: PM

The government will push ahead with plans to prevent smuggling of pistols into Canada

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie in Canada for the holidays

For security reasons Buckingham Palace will not be releasing any further details

Man shot to death in front of Alberta Walmart

Staff and shoppers were not allowed to leave store for some time as police investigated

ICBC retracts claim that late Vancouver Island Mountie was negligent in drunk driver crash

ICBC suggested Beckett’s negligence in response to civil court claim

VIDEO: Trudeau to be lower profile, more business-like in second mandate

While he does not plan to stop talking about values entirely, Trudeau wants to focus on ‘concrete things’

B.C. delays wood waste penalties in coastal forest industry crisis

Coastal stumpage fees to be slashed as strike, layoffs drag on

Car crashes, splashes into ditch along the highway in Nanaimo

Police, ambulance and fire crews respond to incident at about 1:15 p.m. Friday

Most Read