Event coordinator and Seaton Secondary drama instructor Lana O’Brien (right) leads Grade 12 student Will Oxtoby of Kelowna’s Okanagan Mission Secondary and Grade 11 Vernon Secondary product Aleena Isobe as they mourn the death of fellow Grade 11 VSS student Carmen Sampson in a quick skit of William Shakespeare’s Henry V, as part of the 18th Goodwill Shakespeare Festival. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Shakespeare Fest sees students from across B.C. ‘play on’ in Okanagan

19th annual Goodwill Shakespeare Festival draws hundreds from across B.C.

More than 400 students and their teachers from all over B.C. are joining in Vernon to celebrate the arts.

The 19th Annual Goodwill Shakespeare Festival gets underway April 28, 29, and 30.

See: Goodwill Shakespeare Festival returns to Vernon

“The students will be taking three full days of workshops with industry professionals in theatre, film, art, dance, music and writing,” said Lana O’Brien, Goodwill Festival coordinator.

The public has a chance to check out the talents Sunday, April 28 and Monday, April 29 at 6 p.m. performances in the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, by donation.

The festival creations culminate on Tuesday, April 30 at 1:30 p.m. with the Gala Showcase – again open to the public.

“The students from the acting, choral, writing, make-up, costume design and technical theatre intensive workshops will showcase what they have created in three days,” said O’Brien. “The work is always amazing!”

And the students revel in the experience, as defined by their feedback:

“Shakesfest is an amazing tradition.”

“It’s where kids go to find themselves an escape from the harsh reality known as high school life.”

“It is where we allow the theatre to take control of us and where we embrace our inner divas and inner stars.”

“This festival brings people from all over together in a hodge-podge of acting-stew that we don’t get to experience anywhere else.”

For more information visit www.goodwillshakespeare.ca.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Celebrity chefs, glitter bars, makeup artists: How music fests sweeten VIP experiences
Next story
VIDEO: Duncan-Nanaimo’s Funkanometry bow out of ‘World of Dance’ with ‘After Hours’ routine

Just Posted

Top bowlers to compete in Campbell River at provincial and national championships

Crystal Lanes to host major tournaments as local bowlers bring home medals

Home Away from Home to support families during kids’ medical treatment

Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island has lead gift to start project campaign

Plastic use is subject of Earth Week event at library

Drop-in event features displays, films and more on Saturday afternoon

People’s Party of Canada plan to have a candidate in the North Island-Powell River riding

Elections Canada formally recognized the North Island—Powell River PPC Association

UPDATED: Alcohol and speed believed to be factors in collision – Campbell River RCMP

Woman injured after driver ran into her car on Highway 19A, says fire captain

What’s age got to do with it? B.C. couple with 45-year gap talks happy marriage

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

Pug life: B.C. town boasts waggish list of dog names

Freedom-of-information request lists most ‘pupular’ dog names registered in White Rock

VIDEO: Duncan-Nanaimo’s Funkanometry bow out of ‘World of Dance’ with ‘After Hours’ routine

Judges praised them as entertainers, and urged them to work a bit more on their dancing

Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

Despite five extra weeks’ parental leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey

One reason people said dads don’t need leave is because they can just bond with their kids at weekend

Vintage bottles, magic cards, a 1969 Playboy: Quirky items found in historic B.C. buildings

Crews set aside some of the funkier pieces emerging from the construction rubble

PHOTOS: Inside the ‘shoe house’ in Northern B.C.

A rare look inside the famous Kitseguecla Lake Road shoe house, with a tour led by owner Toby Walsh

Thieves steal five of Seven Dwarves ornaments honouring B.C. couple’s late son

For the second time in a year, several garden ornaments stolen from Cloverdale family’s front garden

UPDATE: Missing kayakers located safe and sound in Welcome Bay

Pair were reported missing April 22, in vicinity of Lasqueti Island

Most Read