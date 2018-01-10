Scots trad legend to play house concert in Merville

Glasgow-born Alan Reid has been taking Scottish folk music all over the world since 1975.

He joined the fledgling Battlefield Band in 1969 while studying at Strathclyde University and subsequently recorded almost 30 albums with this hard-working and enduring band. His groundbreaking keyboard work helped cement the band’s reputation as one of the most influential Celtic bands of its generation. With the band, Reid toured the world, bringing Scottish traditional music to audiences in five continents and playing in many prestigious music festivals and venues. In November 2016 he was inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame along with his former Battlefield Band colleagues, a recognition of their service to the performance of traditional music.

He began composing songs and tunes in the 1980s and from 1990 was the band’s principal songwriter. His songs are noted for their strong storytelling element whilst being firmly grounded in Scots history and tradition. His songbook Martyrs, Rogues and Worthies, was published in 2001 and in 2009 he was nominated in the Composer of the Year category at the Scots Traditional Music Awards.

In 2010, Reid left “The Batties” to embark as a solo artist, and also in a duo format with Rob Van Sante. He has done a tremendous amount of music in the intervening years in both Scotland and North America.

Gardeners Green Folk Club in Merville is hosting a house concert performance by Reid at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3. Tickets are $20 in advance, all of which goes to the performer. Hot drinks and a spread of fingerfoods are included. For ticket information, call 250-337-5337.