Sayward Folk Society welcomes hometown band Springer Creek to the stage

The Sayward Valley Folk Music Society will be presenting another evening of acoustic folk music featuring the Springer Creek Band on Sunday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

Sayward residents will recognize these local musicians and will want to come out to hear their versions of familiar folk, country, and gospel tunes.

Featuring the vocals of Dan Johnson, the band includes Beth Johnson on keyboard and vocals, Frank Clark on Guitar, Al Harris on Bass, and Bob Sampson on a variety of instruments, percussion, and vocals.

The band has been together for several years, performing in a variety of venues. This event marks the band’s first time appearing, as a group, in concert, in their own hometown.

This is the first local group the society has hosted on its stage and they encourage everyone to come and enjoy their music.

The Sayward Valley Folk Music Society was founded in 2017. It’s purpose is to enrich the community through music, with emphasis on acoustic folk. Over the past year, they have featured quality entertainment from blues to bluegrass; Celtic to jazz; latin to traditional folk.

Their audience consists of people from Courtenay to Port McNeil and points in between.

The Springer Creek Band appears in concert at the Heritage Hall, 1257 Sayward Road. Admission is $10 at the door.

Children 12 and under are free. An open mic precedes the show at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.