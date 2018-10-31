Ryder Bachman plays two shows at the Heriot Bay Inn in November.

Ryder Bachman’s rock and blues pedigree is hard-earned

What’s in a name?

If your surname is Bachman, it can carry a lot of weight. This is why during Paxton Bachman’s musical evolution, he’s gone through some name changes.

He was Ryder Hawkins for a while: he wanted “to play music on his own terms and prove himself without being attached to his famous last name.”

The Ryder Hawkins Band toured Vancouver Island with a pocketful of great original songs and some classics, too. And now, Ryder/Paxton is ready to reclaim his family name after proving to himself he can make his music as he sees fit, under his own terms… and he’s performing as Ryder Bachman.

Since before he could walk, Ryder Bachman was enamored with his parent’s record collection, which was stacked with disco, Stax and Motown records as well as records of his father’s and uncle’s bands – BTO and The Guess Who. Paxton Bachman’s first major musical experience was recording backing vocals for a Doug and the Slugs song produced in Little Mountain Sound Studios, which was pressed on vinyl 45 rpm. After this, he was hooked!

When people hear Bachman perform, they cannot help but be engrossed in the passion he exudes. Folks on Quadra Island have two opportunities to hear Ryder Bachman: Friday, Nov. 16 the “rawkin’ side” of the Ryder Bachman Band takes over the HBI Pub stage; Saturday, Nov. 17 the “Bluesy, Jazzy, Loosey-Goosey, RnBin’, Soulful” side takes centre-stage in Herons, with a two course dinner show.

It’s $39 for dinner and show or $15 show-only for Saturday evening; the Friday night HBI Pub gig has no cover.

